29 senior citizens receive recognition for their artistic talent in Essex County
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. congratulated 29 area artists who received awards in the annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show. The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the Robert O’Toole Community Center in Cedar Grove Park.
Exciting fall semester awaits at South Orange–Maplewood Adult School
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School has just launched its fall 2022 catalog of more than 100 courses at somadultschool.org. The fall catalog features a trove of stimulating lectures and entertaining events, such as Ralph Buultjens discussing world politics leading up to the midterm elections in America; a four-course wine-pairing dinner at Luna Stella; Stephen Whitty presenting “The Hitchcock Blondes”; three lectures from award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel; Carol Levin portraying Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Woman Suffrage Association from 1912-1920; and vintage shopping in New York City with a fashion pro.
‘Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts’ celebrates Hispanic culture at West Orange Arts Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council presents “Festivals, Fiestas and Feasts” in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Hispanic culture and Essex County’s multicultural community. The show opened on Saturday, Sept. 17, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Orange...
Bloomfield’s first female firefighter describes her journey
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two decades of perseverance paid off Aug. 24, 2021, for Stephanie Orgueira-Aponte, 32, when she was hired as the first female Bloomfield Fire Department firefighter. A graduate of Nutley High School, Class of 2009, she moved to Bloomfield four years ago in the hopes of being hired.
Patricia Catherine Kelly Covello
Patricia who loved being called Pat, Patty Girl, Sweet Patty, Mayor of Bloomfield, Mom but mostly Nauna + Grandma departed her loving family peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 2:40am. Patricia is survived by her loving children, Michael (Gina) Covello, Christy (Sam) Vendola & Stephen (Tao) Covello and her...
Oleta Adams is next up at The Woodland
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Smooth Jazz New Jersey and the Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture team up with Smooth Jazz New York to present four-time Grammy nominee Oleta Adams on Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. With Adams behind the baby grand piano, she brings her dynamic voice and the music that brought her international fame to Maplewood. Tickets can be purchased at smoothjazznj.com/tickets/.
Four new members join Metro YMCA’s board of directors
LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges recently welcomed four new members to its board of directors to help set policy and strategic direction as the organization works to carry out its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. “These members each bring invaluable leadership...
Nutley Health Dept. offers COVID-19 booster clinic
NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly III and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health will offer a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nutley Health Department, 149 Chestnut St. in Nutley. Individuals 18 years...
50-year-old Irvington man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Kyle Eley, 50, of Irvington, according to a Sept. 15 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 14, at approximately 7:02 p.m.,...
South Orange woman serves as new mental health director for the Y
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges has named Laura McCann, of South Orange, as the organization’s new mental health director. In this role, she works to raise awareness of mental health issues and expand mental health resources available to staff, members and the public; she began Aug. 1.
United Way of Greater Newark hosts financial literacy workshops
NEWARK, NJ — The United Way of Greater Newark, convener of the Newark Asset Building Coalition, collaborated with six partners to host four free financial literacy workshops as part of a four-week series in September. The four seminars address student loans and reducing the price of education, a dive...
Redwood Elementary named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 16 that Redwood Elementary School in West Orange has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, along with eight other schools in New Jersey and 297 schools nationwide. “I applaud all the honorees for the 2022...
Protect the environment by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Area residents are encouraged to participate in the Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. The event, sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.
Police investigate shooting death of East Orange man in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 18 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 17, at 11:46 p.m.,...
Aspiring scholars, professionals return from summer internship
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two Bloomfield College students have recently returned from a summer institute held at Princeton University as participants in the 2022 Aspiring Scholars and Professionals program. The nine-week, paid, professional development program focused on research methods workshops designed to support students in their daily internship work and prepare them for their professional lives after college.
ANCHOR property tax relief program applications mailed to homes
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Mayor Michael Venezia announced that Bloomfield residents, and residents across the state, will soon be receiving mailers from the NJ Division of Taxation with filing information and an application for the 2019 ANCHOR — Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters — property tax relief program.
Grand jury declines to criminally charge Newark officers involved in death in custody
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Juan Restrepo, 73, of Summit, who died while in the custody of the Newark Police Department on June 15, 2020, according to a Sept. 15 press release.
Seton Hall Prep football team to visit Bergen Catholic
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, which has a 2-0 record after a bye week, is getting ready to face the top-ranked team in New Jersey and one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Bergen Catholic, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bergen Catholic in Oradell.
South Orange native takes starring role in new Netflix movie
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — When Che Tafari, age 12, didn’t get a callback following his audition for Netflix’s new hit “Me Time,” he was understandably feeling a bit dejected. But it turned out to be a good thing — a very good thing. Che had so impressed “Me Time” lead actor Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg that they gave the role to him outright.
