Mcminnville, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oregontoday.net

Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Sept. 19

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 3:03 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 near milepost 42, west of McMinnville. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Richard Humphrey (62) of Dayton, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX, operated by Eddie Habre (68) of Happy Valley. The Hyundai struck the rear of the Acura during the passing maneuver and then re-entered the westbound lane again, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck, operated by Arlie Kilgore (68) of Sheridan. Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey (77) of Dayton, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Their dog also died in the collision. Habre and Kilgore were uninjured. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors. Hwy 18 was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.
DAYTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Sept. 19

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 8:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 31. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as William Morrison (59) of Woodburn, was crossing Hwy 99E when he was struck by a white GMC Sierra, operated by Daniel Sharabin (20) of Woodburn. Morrison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Sharabin was uninjured. Investigation into this crash is on-going. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Police Department, Woodburn Police Department and ODOT.
WOODBURN, OR
oregontoday.net

Critical Injury Crash, Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Sept. 19

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65) of Salem, left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a tree on the westbound shoulder. Randy Flickinger and his passenger, Lorella Flickinger (73) of Salem, were flown via Life Flight to area hospitals in critical condition. Hwy 22E was closed from approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

4 injured, driver arrested after crash on SR500 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were injured, and a driver is facing charges after a three-car rollover crash near Orchards in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to State Route 500 just east of Northeast 212th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car rolled over on its top and another that was in a field south of the road.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

CRITICAL INJURY SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65)...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Malnourished animals, stolen vehicles found outside Oregon City

State police say illegal marijuana operation involved eight people living on property with 75 acres.Authorities recovered more than they were bargaining for during a search of an illegal marijuana operation just south of Oregon City on Sept. 13. Oregon State Police said their search of 22 greenhouses found not only a large amount of marijuana, but also more than a dozen animals and multiple stolen vehicles. While executing a search warrant on South Criteser Road, OSP said they found nine horses and four cattle who were malnourished, and in need of veterinary care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

PPB: 1 dead after shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Portland emergency room Monday night. According to Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire and identified the area as a crime scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead after Forest Grove weekend shooting; suspect in custody

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is investigating after a weekend shooting left one person dead. Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots near a home. Once on scene, police found a person dead with multiple...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead after single-vehicle crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Salem early Saturday morning, the Salem Police Department said. SPD said at about 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Hawthorne Avenue and Hyacinth Street Northeast. When they arrived, they found a car off the road in a drainage ditch. They found the driver inside the vehicle dead.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

