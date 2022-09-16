Moose and Owl Fire update

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,079 acres and is 50% contained.

The Owl Fire has burned 747 acres and is 0% contained.

Along Ridge Road and the Diamond Line, heavy equipment operators work to remove log decks and maintain the suppression line. Drones will fly over sections of the fire to locate areas of heat. This allows hand crews the opportunity to safely find and eliminate these heat spots. Hand crews are going direct on these hot spots in the Stormy Peak area and within the Salmon Watershed south of the powerline. Firefighters are improving contingency containment lines along Williams Creek Road through chipping and dozer line construction. Structure protection, patrolling, and mop-up operations will continue in the Leesburg area and along the powerline where crews can safely work. Crews are finishing mopping and securing along the 300 Road to the west of Leesburg.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Owl Fire Thursday night. Engine crews and firefighters are protecting threatened structures in the area. Drones and firefighters are assessing areas to reduce growth.

We are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms over the entire fire area today. Firefighters and others traveling along Salmon River Road may face hazards including falling rocks and weakened trees. Equipment operators along the Salmon River Road will quickly respond in case of rock falls or other debris that may roll down from the steep, recently burned slopes above it.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1, 11, 12, and 13, the Beartrack Mine, and Leesburg are moved to "SET" status in the CodeRED system as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider additional changes to the evacuation status over the next few days, depending on weather. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 9. The closure includes the area north of Williams Creek Road (FR-021), Deep Creek Road (FR-101), and certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-509. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon .

