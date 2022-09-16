ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Sand Springs teens killed, 2 others injured in car accident

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Sand Springs Police Department says three teenagers were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.

According to the incident report, officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Park Road and Colony Circle just before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Officials say the two in the front seat, 16-year-old Sirrah Mathews and 16-year-old Logan Childers, were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

The three backseat occupants, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, 16-year-old Kylee Weaver and 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say all of them are students of Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.

Sand Springs Public Schools sent the following letter to district families:

Dear Sandites,

Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday, September 15. Two CPHS students who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.

Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved.

Additional counseling services are available at CPHS and throughout the district to support our students in this difficult time.

Thank you to those in the Sand Springs community and surrounding areas who have offered their support and comfort. We will continue to keep these students and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

Sherry Durkee, Supt. Sand Springs Public Schools
Sands Springs Police say the Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the matter.

Sand Springs Police Department wishes to offer our sincerest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those effected by this tragic collision. Our hearts go out to you all.

Cpt. Jody Fogleman, Sand Springs Police Department

Any witnesses to the collision are encouraged to contact the Sand Springs Police Department.

