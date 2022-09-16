ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Amazon former boss Jeff Bezos chilling with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell leaves fans all saying same thing

By Sunni Upal
 3 days ago
FORMER Amazon boss Jeff Bezos sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on a historic night for football.

Bezos and Goodell were seen on television cameras enjoying Kansas City Chiefs' win over Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, ex-Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, and Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It marked the start of Amazon's Thursday Night Football revolution.

Thursday's match was the first of 13 games the streaming service will show this season having signed an 11-year deal.

And the big occasion brought proud former boss Bezos to town at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bezos, 58, was joined by the NFL boss Goodell, 63, for his big night.

But fans weren't convinced the pair were enjoying each other's company.

One said: "Roger Goodell VISIBLY hating sitting next to Jeff Bezos."

Another joked: "It’s like seeing the Joker next to darth Vader."

And one more tweet read: "Roger Goodell and Jeff Bezos look like two divorced dads watching their kids play football."

It wasn't the best start to the new era for Amazon.

Fans flooded social media to complain of poor stream quality.

One said: "What a disaster this is so far Amazon Prime.

"Chargers vs Chiefs video quality is poor, announcers are are fine but what’s the point if you can’t watch it without glitching."

Another added: "Is anyone else’s Prime Video stream a little glitchy for TNF on Prime or is it just me?"

