It’s Givin’ Boss Bish: Latto Dominates Her First Fashion Week With Opulent Ensembles, Chronicles Custom Looks On TikTok

By teale greene
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Seen on the New York Fashion Week scene…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKvJE_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

Clayton County’s own Queen of the South made her Fashion Week debut and she’s yet to disappoint.

Latto, 23, has been chronicling her first time attending the annual style celebration via her Twitter and TikTok where she’s been excitedly telling fans ALL about what’s going down.

Let’s take a look at Latto’s opulent rookie Fashion Week looks.

Latto’s Fashion Week TikTok Chronicles

On Latto’s TikTok she shared behind-the-scenes clips of her preparing for the big week.

@latto777

Exhausted but having a ball!!! #nyfw #harpersbazaar #fenoel 👗👚👖🧥👕🪡🧵

♬ original sound – BigLatto

Before embarking on her first Fashion Week adventure Latto shared that she was exhausted but pushed through in a Fe Noel dress ahead of attending the designer’s fashion show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

That same day she attended Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons party where she rubbed shoulders with Nico Annan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExnyN_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

In another TikTok, she shared that was styled by Tommy Hilfiger himself before attending his show. The rapper’s hair was also styled in intricate pigtails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj4WS_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXBk0_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Later, Latto cozied up to Lori Harvey after personally styling herself in a Nina Ricci look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS0RA_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mv4L_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlfKn_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

@latto777

#NYFW Day 3 🤩 #latto

♬ original sound – BigLatto

@latto777

I had soooo much fun over the course of these last few days!!! One for the books fasho!! 🤩 #nyfw #vogue #latto

♬ original sound – BigLatto

Latto also recapped her time at the” Vogue World: New York Fashion Show & Street Fair” where she wore vintage Valentino.

@latto777

I had soooo much fun over the course of these last few days!!! One for the books fasho!! 🤩 #nyfw #vogue #latto

♬ original sound – BigLatto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xo4i_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

The “Sunshine” rapper sat amongst fellow fashionable celebs including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the celebration of Vogue magazine’s 130th anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DsbS_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Gotham / Getty

She also sat beside Doja Cat…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22g5cK_0hyT4sQe00

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

who she called the “coolest b*** on the planet.”

Later, Latto was pretty in pink at The Vogue World: New York After Party Hosted by Coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxTH8_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

She was styled in Michael Chamberlain and her hair was cotton candy pink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15EN3s_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0iSi_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8Btl_0hyT4sQe00

Source: STARTHESTAR / Splash News

Are you feeling Big Latto’s Fashion Week get-ups?

Comments / 0

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
