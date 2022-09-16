Read full article on original website
Technology Visionaries Share Invaluable Industry Insights in the Panel ‘Changing the World’
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Workspot, the Cloud PC company, will host the panel “Changing the World” on Thursday, September 29 at 9 am PT. The panel brings together key technology visionaries to discuss how technology has shaped society and how innovation continues to transform the way we experience the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005446/en/ Changing the World Roundtable (Graphic: Business Wire)
KuCoin Opens In-depth Strategic Cooperation with Dmail Network, the Next-generation Web 3.0-based Collaborative Platform.
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, together with its community chain KCC, KuCoin Wallet, and ecological investment and incubation platform KuCoin Labs, will open in-depth strategic cooperation with Dmail, the next-generation Web 3.0-based collaborative platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005704/en/ KuCoin Opens In-depth Strategic Cooperation with Dmail Network, the Next-generation Web 3.0-based Collaborative Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
greymatter.io Named a “Leader” in Service Mesh by GigaOm
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- greymatter.io, the leading provider of an enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, has been named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005760/en/ greymatter.io named a leader in service mesh by GigaOm. (Graphic: Business Wire)
4 Overlooked B2B SaaS Lead Generation Strategies to Help Scale Your Startup
Got leads? SaaS competition is growing, making it hard to land new customers. Learn how to get over your dry spell and flood your sales pipeline with more prospects.
cryptoslate.com
H.E. Justin Sun Discusses the Seamless Web3 Future
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, spoke about the Seamless Web3 Future at Binance...
TechCrunch
1MRobotics emerges from stealth with $25M for ‘nano-fulfillment’ centers
As evidenced by recent layoffs and scaled-back expansions, on-demand delivery is a challenging space. Brands, retailers and operators push to deliver with maximum efficiency, a strategy that’s led within the past several years to the rise of “dark stores.” A dark store, also known as a micro-fulfillment center, is a small, local store without the customers, where employees pack orders from shelves and racks for online delivery orders.
Intent HQ Launches AI-Guided Campaign Audience Builder - Audience AI - and Drives 51% Higher Marketing Uplift for Verizon
Intent HQ, the customer AI analytics platform company, launches Audience AI, the first AI-guided dynamic audience builder for telco marketers. Audience AI is designed to help telcos identify new hidden opportunities within their customer base and achieve significantly improved campaign performance. It uses machine learning to find target consumers based on behavioral similarity indicators without needing data scientists or business intelligence (BI) intervention. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005190/en/ Audience AI is the industry’s only audience creation solution designed for communication providers to harness the power of behavioral data. It enables marketing teams to build...
protocol.com
Judith Platz watched customer support go from the basement to the C-suite. It’s not going back.
It’s hard to overstate the impact the last two years of the pandemic have had on nearly every aspect of both being a customer and selling a product: from long queues outside shops, to the rush to modernize legacy content centers with cloud tools after support agents were forced to work from home, to learning to design digital experiences and virtual sales processes.
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
