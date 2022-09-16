ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Vanessa Bryant Is 'So Proud' That Kobe & Gianna's Legacy Lives on in New Chicago Memorial

It’s been almost three years since Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna (aka “Gigi”) lost their lives in a helicopter crash, but Vanessa Bryant is making sure her husband and daughter’s contributions to basketball live on. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Body Armour teamed up together to inspire the next generation of athletes in Chicago by renovating several basketball courts in their honor. Vanessa shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers, writing, “So proud of our first renovated court with @DrinkBODYARMOR in Chicago. More courts and clinics to come!!! #PlayGigisway #MambaForever.” The post also included a video clip showing their...
