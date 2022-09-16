Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Could The Miami Heat Make A Play For The Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?
The Heat could reportedly make a move for DeRozan
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Kostas Antetokounmpo to sign with Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are signing free agent Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp deal, The Athletic reported Sunday. A younger
Chris Paul Trade to Mavs: Final Media ‘Pipe-Dream’ Proposal?
Should the Dallas Mavericks take one last “pipe-dream” swing at a Chris Paul trade?
Vanessa Bryant Is 'So Proud' That Kobe & Gianna's Legacy Lives on in New Chicago Memorial
It’s been almost three years since Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna (aka “Gigi”) lost their lives in a helicopter crash, but Vanessa Bryant is making sure her husband and daughter’s contributions to basketball live on. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Body Armour teamed up together to inspire the next generation of athletes in Chicago by renovating several basketball courts in their honor. Vanessa shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers, writing, “So proud of our first renovated court with @DrinkBODYARMOR in Chicago. More courts and clinics to come!!! #PlayGigisway #MambaForever.” The post also included a video clip showing their...
Comments / 0