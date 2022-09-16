ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

D.C. Everest seniors take first in 21st SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® regional competition

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

On September 14, D.C. Everest students enrolled in the Construction Trades course attended the 21st SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® Wisconsin Regional masonry competition in Fond du Lac.

The District is proud to announce D.C. Everest Seniors Max Dennee and Nate Nemitz earned first place in the regional competition.

The event brings together top masons who compete for the opportunity to advance to the 2023 World Championship.

Throughout the day, DCE students had the opportunity to watch as masons tested their speed, skill, and stamina by building the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall within a one-hour time limit. DCE students also tested their own masonry skills in the JR. SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® competition by building a wall within a 20-minute timeframe.

The competitive event also plays a key role in workforce development, inspiring high school students by showcasing the opportunities available to them in the masonry and construction fields.

#Bricklayer #D C #Spec #Mount Everest #D C Everest #Wausau Pilot Review #Construction Trades #Dce
Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

