Listen: McDermott: "It's an honor and a great opportunity to play in games like this at home in front our fans."

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With Week 2 of the NFL Season coming up in a couple days, the Bills get an extra day as they prepare for the Home Opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined the "Extra Point Show" on Friday for his weekly appearances on WGR. Among the things he looked at was how to adjust to the schedule after having a 11 days between the Rams and Titans game.

"The schedule is different were used to these seven day, pretty routine based weeks, and getting ready for that game and then the time between that game and this next game was a little bit different then were used to," said McDermott while chatting with Sal Capaccio and Joe DiBiase.

After the Bills big 21 point victory over the LA Rams the Bills did turn the ball over four times in the win and that is one thing that McDermott is looking to clean up for Monday.

"I felt that it was a tale of two halfs in terms of not necessarily our level of play but when you take care of the football, and you're playing well you see the results where as in the first half; thought our level of play, we were playing well but we were not taking care of the football, and when you do that it's hard to get the results you're looking for." McDermott said.

One of those turnovers came on the first NFL carry of Bills rookie James Cook. McDermott thought that Cook handled it well and as well as the Bills coaching staff having him get back out there later in the game.

This is the third straight year the Bills are facing the Titans in prime time. McDermott knows they are a good football team even after a heartbreaking loss in Week 1 to the New York Giants.

"Defensively, they have safeties and defensive line that they're very very good and strong upfront." McDermott said.

With Orchard Park and the Frontier school distrsts having half days for their students to avoid traffic for the Bills games McDermott finds it awesome.

"As my college coach once told me he would hold up his hand and say, 'hey remember education is number one' while holding up the number two, 'and football is number two' and really he was holding up a number one finger, we'll just do that for a day how about that." McDermott said

Hear more of McDermott's comments during the "Extra Point Show" in the player below: