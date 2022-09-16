ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Listen: McDermott: "It's an honor and a great opportunity to play in games like this at home in front our fans."

By Extra Point Show
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wf5XJ_0hyT4KrI00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With Week 2 of the NFL Season coming up in a couple days, the Bills get an extra day as they prepare for the Home Opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined the "Extra Point Show" on Friday for his weekly appearances on WGR. Among the things he looked at was how to adjust to the schedule after having a 11 days between the Rams and Titans game.

"The schedule is different were used to these seven day, pretty routine based weeks, and getting ready for that game and then the time between that game and this next game was a little bit different then were used to," said McDermott while chatting with Sal Capaccio and Joe DiBiase.

After the Bills big 21 point victory over the LA Rams the Bills did turn the ball over four times in the win and that is one thing that McDermott is looking to clean up for Monday.

"I felt that it was a tale of two halfs in terms of not necessarily our level of play but when you take care of the football, and you're playing well you see the results where as in the first half; thought our level of play, we were playing well but we were not taking care of the football, and when you do that it's hard to get the results you're looking for." McDermott said.

One of those turnovers came on the first NFL carry of Bills rookie James Cook. McDermott thought that Cook handled it well and as well as the Bills coaching staff having him get back out there later in the game.

This is the third straight year the Bills are facing the Titans in prime time. McDermott knows they are a good football team even after a heartbreaking loss in Week 1 to the New York Giants.

"Defensively, they have safeties and defensive line that they're very very good and strong upfront." McDermott said.

With Orchard Park and the Frontier school distrsts having half days for their students to avoid traffic for the Bills games McDermott finds it awesome.

"As my college coach once told me he would hold up his hand and say, 'hey remember education is number one' while holding up the number two, 'and football is number two' and really he was holding up a number one finger, we'll just do that for a day how about that." McDermott said

Hear more of McDermott's comments during the "Extra Point Show" in the player below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#Rams#American Football#The Home Opener
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
DENVER, CO
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
853
Followers
4K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy