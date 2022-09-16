ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Peyton Isaac Lee

Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Peyton Isaac Lee, age 21, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tee’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church 6434 Brogden Road, Smithfield, NC 27577. Burial will follow in Faith Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery 560 Webb Mill Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524. Revs. Allen Wayne Stanley, Johnny Sullivan, Jonathan Pearce and Chuck Owens will officiate.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
Convicted Bank Robbery Indicted For Robbing Johnston County Business

SELMA – A man who served more than 12 years in prison for bank robbery has been indicted for the robbery of a Johnston County Family Dollar. Eugene Warren Scott, age 57, of Stancil Street, Smithfield was arrested April 7, 2022 for a holdup at the Family Dollar at 107 N. Pollock Street in Downtown Selma.
2022 Johnston County Farm Bureau Scholarship

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Farm Bureau Scholarship program provides an important service to deserving youth in our county that desire to further their education after high school. This year the Johnston County Farm Bureau Board of Directors recognized 15 deserving students who each received a $1,000 scholarship.
UMO Student From Four Oaks Involving In Fatal Accident

MOUNT OLIVE- Four University of Mount Olive students were involved in a accident Friday morning in Wayne County. One of those students, Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, succumbed to injuries sustained in that accident. Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, NC and Adrienne Crawford,...
Overbee Completes Academy

Peyton Overbee of Smithfield has graduated from the North Carolina Community College System’s 2021-2022 Advising Leadership Academy. Overbee is the director of the College Transfer Advising Center at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, a position she has held since September 2021. Prior to that, she served briefly as the center’s interim director and was an Achievement Coach for just over two years.
Benjamin Jacob Lancaster

Smithfield – Benjamin Jacob Lancaster, age 4, passed away on September 14, 2022, in UNC Chapel Hill following a one-year battle with cancer. Born, January 5, 2018, in Johnston County, he was the son of Natalie Lancaster. He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Earl Johnson and Bill Rose Lancaster.
Connie Edwards Pilkington

Selma – Connie Edwards Pilkington, 70, passed away Sept. 17, 2022 at Wake Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of Johnston County she was the daughter of the late David and Edna Barbour Edwards. Connie worked for Bayer and then Grifols Pharmaceuticals and was lucky enough to...
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
