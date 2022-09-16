Fan Imagines Keke Palmer As X-Men’s Rogue, Palmer Responds

Keke Palmer is just 29 years of age but has literally grown up onscreen since starting her storied career in 2004. Given Palmer’s infectious energy and acting chops, a fan imagined her in the role of the X-Men member Rouge, and Palmer seemingly agreed with the suggestion.

TikTok user @jacobfordridgway posted a video discussing a video Keke Palmer posted where she expressed interest in playing a superhero role. In the video, @jacobfordridgway explained that the usual fan-casting done for Black actresses was thrown out such as the powerful Storm. However, @jacobfordridgway threw a curveball and suggested the power-absorbing mutant, Rogue, who is depicted as a white woman in the comics.

Palmer caught wind of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user, and retweeted it with the caption, “Come on agentttttttt,” suggesting she’d be all the way down for playing the role.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

As @jacobfordridgway shares, Palmer’s outsized personality and ability would be a perfect fit for the role of Rogue. Palmer is most definitely into the idea as she shared the TikTok via her Instagram account.

What do you think? Could Keke Palmer play the role of the powerful mutant Rogue? Sound off in the comments section.

