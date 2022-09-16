ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fan Imagines Keke Palmer As X-Men’s Rogue, Palmer Responds

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUI9L_0hyT3ygn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4fIj_0hyT3ygn00

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Keke Palmer is just 29 years of age but has literally grown up onscreen since starting her storied career in 2004. Given Palmer’s infectious energy and acting chops, a fan imagined her in the role of the X-Men member Rouge, and Palmer seemingly agreed with the suggestion.

TikTok user @jacobfordridgway posted a video discussing a video Keke Palmer posted where she expressed interest in playing a superhero role. In the video, @jacobfordridgway explained that the usual fan-casting done for Black actresses was thrown out such as the powerful Storm. However, @jacobfordridgway threw a curveball and suggested the power-absorbing mutant, Rogue, who is depicted as a white woman in the comics.

@jacobfordridgway

#greenscreen #fancast #kekepalmer #nope #xmen #storm #rogue #mcu

♬ original sound – jacob (too niche for main)

Palmer caught wind of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user, and retweeted it with the caption, “Come on agentttttttt,” suggesting she’d be all the way down for playing the role.

As @jacobfordridgway shares, Palmer’s outsized personality and ability would be a perfect fit for the role of Rogue. Palmer is most definitely into the idea as she shared the TikTok via her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

What do you think? Could Keke Palmer play the role of the powerful mutant Rogue? Sound off in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

The post Fan Imagines Keke Palmer As X-Men’s Rogue, Palmer Responds appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs

Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully. The A-listers were in force to party with […] The post Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

Looks like 50 Cent might’ve bitten off a little more than he can chew with his trolling ways as social media is calling him out for talking sideways about Lil Kim’s baby daughter. It started when 50 Cent tried to goat Nicki Minaj into engaging in another fight with Lil Kim when he accused Kim […] The post Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder

Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. Why is 6ix9ine still on […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism About PnB Rock Death Comments

Rapper Nicki Minaj is addressing the criticism she received after comments she made on social media about the shooting death of PnB Rock.  The 30-year-old rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles. Social media users pointed blame at PnB Rock’s girlfriend who had shared […] The post Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism About PnB Rock Death Comments  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keke Palmer
HipHopWired

The Rock Lay’s The Smacketh Down In Latest ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Good news comic book fanboys, there might be some hope for the DCEU after all. With just a little over a month to go before we witness Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson take on the titular role of the anti-hero known as Black Adam, we’ve gotten a new trailer to see what else we can expect from […] The post The Rock Lay’s The Smacketh Down In Latest ‘Black Adam’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Pete Davidson Copies Kanye’s 2019 Met Gala Outfit For The 2022 Emmys

Ever since news of his breakup with Kim Kardashian became public, Pete Davidson has kept a very low profile with word that he had to check into trauma therapy to deal with the separation and Kanye West’s constant harassment. Now it seems like the former “Saturday Night Live” star is ready to get back into […] The post Pete Davidson Copies Kanye’s 2019 Met Gala Outfit For The 2022 Emmys appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Price Still Up: Starz Network Orders Pilot For Fat Joe Talk Series

Fat Joe’s stock continues to rise in the media game. Starz has green lighted a talk show series featuring the veteran MC. As per Variety magazine the “Lean Back’ rapper will soon get a solo shot at truly becoming Joeprah. Billed as a “genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated […] The post Price Still Up: Starz Network Orders Pilot For Fat Joe Talk Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Rogue#The X Men#Actor#Film Star#Tiktok#Jacobfordridgway
HipHopWired

Encore: Eminem Reveals Details Of Near Death Overdose Scare In 2007

Eminem has had to fight his share of demons. He recently opened up about his near death overdose back in 2007 that almost left him permanently brain damaged. As per Complex the Detroit native is giving the world a look into his past drug issues. Slim joined his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, during a special edition […] The post Encore: Eminem Reveals Details Of Near Death Overdose Scare In 2007 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Guy Who Married His Ex-Partner’s Step Daughter Retiring From Making Movies

Woody Allen, the renowned and controversial director who infamously married his ex-partner’s adopted daughter, is retiring. You care. In a recent interview, the 86-year-old with questionable morals said he’s calling it quits after his next, and 50th film. Reports the Hollywood Reporter: The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday […] The post Guy Who Married His Ex-Partner’s Step Daughter Retiring From Making Movies appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Benny The Butcher & BSF ft. Conway The Machine & Cory Gunz “Pandemic Flow,” YG “Alone” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.22

Buffalo stand up! After watching the Buffalo Bills open up the 2022 NFL season by dismantaling the Super Bowl champs, LA Rams, Benny The Butcher blesses the Bills Mafia with some gangsta music to groove to. Coming through with his Black Soprano Family behind him, Benny enlists the talents of Conway The Machine and Cory […] The post Benny The Butcher & BSF ft. Conway The Machine & Cory Gunz “Pandemic Flow,” YG “Alone” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Boosie Denies Any Involvement In Jeweler’s Murder

Boosie is back in the headlines. A jeweler who befriended him is no longer with us and now he is fighting rumors that he had a hand in his demise. As per TMZ the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is once again trying to clear his name with regards to someone’s untimely passing. During the holiday […] The post Boosie Denies Any Involvement In Jeweler’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HipHopWired

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns During Historic Emmy Win

As just the second Black actress to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned the audience by singing a verse from “Endangered Species,” by jazz singer Diane Reeves.  “I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song,” Ralph crooned, holding out several words for emphasis as names of […] The post ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns During Historic Emmy Win appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Is It Over? Rumors Swirl About Possible Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup

First the Fat Boys break up…  There are rumors swirling that Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale may be splitsville. India recently tweeted that she is a “free agent” and according to XXL, she also unfollowed her Chicago superstar boyfriend.  The couple have been dating for five years. They have one daughter together, Willow. […] The post Is It Over? Rumors Swirl About Possible Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page

Rapper Nicki Minaj may often be beefed out with her fellow female rap star—Cardi B, but she is borrowing a page from the Bronx rapper’s book.  Minaj is filing a defamation lawsuit against a social media commentator named “Nosey Heaux” who alleged that she is addicted to cocaine. According to TMZ, the Queens native is suing […] The post Nicki Minaj Files $75K Defamation Lawsuit Against Gossip Page appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Check Out The Trailer For Prime Video’s UK Hip-Hop Drama ‘JUNGLE’

Hip-Hoppers on the States side know that the UK has their own rap scene that’s been flourishing for quite some time and we’re about to get an idea of how Hip-Hoppers live the life across the pond. Prime Video is gearing up to drop a new series in JUNGLE, which centers around the world of […] The post Check Out The Trailer For Prime Video’s UK Hip-Hop Drama ‘JUNGLE’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Encore: Eminem Covers New Anniversary Issue Of ‘XXL’ Magazine

Even though his history with the press hasn’t always been the best, Eminem has returned. He has graced the cover of XXL’s newest issue. As per Rap Radar the Detroit, Michigan MC is the face of the Rap outlet’s newest issue. For this appearance Slim writes his own story which is a first for the “Lose Yourself” […] The post Encore: Eminem Covers New Anniversary Issue Of ‘XXL’ Magazine appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HIP HOP
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy