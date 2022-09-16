ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Death Cab For Cutie's 'Asphalt Meadows' is here: Go behind the songs

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qQT4_0hyT3v2c00

25-year Alt-Rock veterans Death Cab For Cutie have officially arrived with their 2022, post-pandemic offering Asphalt Meadows .

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Live : Death Cab For Cutie at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC

Listen back now to our chat with the Death Cab For Cutie , hosted by Audacy's Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City over the summer, as we welcomed the Seattle Alt darlings for a special acoustic set of new songs and old faves, as well as a discussion about their new era of music arriving with Asphalt Meadows , on shelves and streaming now.

"The day that for so long felt so far away is finally here," DCFC announced today on their social channels. "Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful. We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come. We hope you love 'Asphalt Meadows' as much as we do - it belongs to you now."

“We write music that we want to listen to,” frontman Ben Gibbard told us in July. “I write music, we make songs that are filling a void."

Begun before the pandemic lockdowns, Gibbard also explained how the group, displaced due to COVID, employed a “round-robin” style of songwriting -- sharing files with each other during the creation of this, their tenth studio release. “We would choose an order… pick a piece of music,” and then each member would have 24 hours to add their own ideas, he said. “No one would hear it, and the rule was once you had the music in front of you, you had complete creative control over it. You could do whatever you wanted to it."

The result is now before you, 11 tracks that will surely find their way into fans' hearts just as easily as any of their other beloved offerings. Listen to our full chat with DCFC above -- and be sure to pick up your official Asphalt Meadows merch, including two vinyl versions, CD, digital downloads, and more, available now at the DCFC store !

WATCH NOW: Audacy Live : Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie's Asphalt Meadows tracklisting:

I Don’t Know How I Survive
Roman Candles
Asphalt Meadows
Rand McNally
Here to Forever
Foxglove Through the Clearcut
Pepper
I Miss Strangers
Wheat Like Waves
Fragments From the Decade
I’ll Never Give Up on You

The band is also heading back out on the road for the fall leg of their 2022 tour, kicking off on September 22 in Madison, WI and wrapping up in their hometown of Seattle at the end of October. Check out a full list of scheduled dated HERE .

Follow your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Death Cab For Cutie Radio , Indie Vibes , Alt Quiet Car , and more!

Follow even more of your favorite music on Audacy's Alt Now , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gibbard
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Take It to the Cartoon Tropics With ‘Me Duele’ Video

Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) On their new tropical-pop earworm “Me Duele,” Bomba Estéreo and Spanish legend Manu Chao reflect on the post-heartbreak pain that lingers, sometimes for far too long, but once it’s gone… it’s gone. The song’s colorful, light-hearted video captures lead singer Li Saumet in braids and a flower crown as she sings from behind cartoon leaves and trees, while Chau joins in on the fun holding a vase of flowers. The song effortlessly marries the sounds of Bomba with those of the “Me Gustas Tú” star. “We...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Asphalt#Downloads#Alt#New York City#The Death Cab For Cutie#Dcfc
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
The FADER

Song You Need: The Garden’s “Puerta de Limosina” is punk rock from the toxic sludge coast

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The Garden has always wanted to make you dance like your inner ear has been ripped out of your head. All sense of balance when it comes to rock's traditional moorings are discarded for something more glamourously sinister – the duo's approach to the genre seems to take philosophical cues from a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds that's hopelessly addicted to the internet. The duo's fifth studio album Horseshit On Route 66 is billed as their purest punk record, and while there aren't as many left-field garage experiments or pop tracks that sound like The Drums after a particularly rough possession, Route 66 is still unmistakeably The Garden.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy