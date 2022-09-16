Death Cab For Cutie's 'Asphalt Meadows' is here: Go behind the songs

25-year Alt-Rock veterans Death Cab For Cutie have officially arrived with their 2022, post-pandemic offering Asphalt Meadows .

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Live : Death Cab For Cutie at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC

Listen back now to our chat with the Death Cab For Cutie , hosted by Audacy's Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City over the summer, as we welcomed the Seattle Alt darlings for a special acoustic set of new songs and old faves, as well as a discussion about their new era of music arriving with Asphalt Meadows , on shelves and streaming now.

"The day that for so long felt so far away is finally here," DCFC announced today on their social channels. "Our new album is out, and we could not be more relieved and thankful. We made it. We found our way through a very dark time and have arrived with a record that is a reflection of everything we’ve done and everything still to come. We hope you love 'Asphalt Meadows' as much as we do - it belongs to you now."

“We write music that we want to listen to,” frontman Ben Gibbard told us in July. “I write music, we make songs that are filling a void."

Begun before the pandemic lockdowns, Gibbard also explained how the group, displaced due to COVID, employed a “round-robin” style of songwriting -- sharing files with each other during the creation of this, their tenth studio release. “We would choose an order… pick a piece of music,” and then each member would have 24 hours to add their own ideas, he said. “No one would hear it, and the rule was once you had the music in front of you, you had complete creative control over it. You could do whatever you wanted to it."

The result is now before you, 11 tracks that will surely find their way into fans' hearts just as easily as any of their other beloved offerings. Listen to our full chat with DCFC above -- and be sure to pick up your official Asphalt Meadows merch, including two vinyl versions, CD, digital downloads, and more, available now at the DCFC store !

WATCH NOW: Audacy Live : Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie's Asphalt Meadows tracklisting:

I Don’t Know How I Survive

Roman Candles

Asphalt Meadows

Rand McNally

Here to Forever

Foxglove Through the Clearcut

Pepper

I Miss Strangers

Wheat Like Waves

Fragments From the Decade

I’ll Never Give Up on You

The band is also heading back out on the road for the fall leg of their 2022 tour, kicking off on September 22 in Madison, WI and wrapping up in their hometown of Seattle at the end of October. Check out a full list of scheduled dated HERE .

Follow your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Death Cab For Cutie Radio , Indie Vibes , Alt Quiet Car , and more!

Follow even more of your favorite music on Audacy's Alt Now , Drivin' Alt , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram