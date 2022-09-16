ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Bella and Gigi Hadid bring big hair and sparkly sequins to New York Fashion Week

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfhwe_0hyT3u9t00

The sisters Hadid are always shaking things up on the runway.

From teeny tiny bangs to bald spots, they aren’t afraid to make a statement. This year’s New York Fashion Week was no different. However, this time around they went way more ‘70s glam.

Earlier this week the two took turns modeling for Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 line in shining sequin, floor-length dresses. Both items featured high leg openings and showed midriff.

Gigi’s piece was green-and-silver in color with a halter on the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrdKD_0hyT3u9t00
Photo credit Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella was featured in a bronze dress, halter on the neck, and no back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zELqF_0hyT3u9t00
Photo credit Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Wow!

The Hadid’s both wore black heels and big hoop earrings. They also rocked huge, blown out, teased hair.

Bella was such a fan of her look up top she made her own Instagram post with some off-the-runway photos of the look.

Disco fever!

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance

Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday amid her blossoming romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The model, 27, posted a zoomed-in photo via Instagram Stories Monday of a triple-tiered cake covered in “Peppa Pig” characters. “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” she captioned the social media upload. Hadid tagged Buddy Valastro’s bakery as well as her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Khai’s father. The birthday party comes nearly two weeks after the Guest in Residence founder sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, following his breakup with Camila Morrone. The new couple are “taking it slow,” a source told Page Six last week, adding that Hadid...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy