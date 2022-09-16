Bella and Gigi Hadid bring big hair and sparkly sequins to New York Fashion Week

The sisters Hadid are always shaking things up on the runway.

From teeny tiny bangs to bald spots, they aren’t afraid to make a statement. This year’s New York Fashion Week was no different. However, this time around they went way more ‘70s glam.

Earlier this week the two took turns modeling for Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 line in shining sequin, floor-length dresses. Both items featured high leg openings and showed midriff.

Gigi’s piece was green-and-silver in color with a halter on the top.

Photo credit Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella was featured in a bronze dress, halter on the neck, and no back.

Photo credit Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Wow!

The Hadid’s both wore black heels and big hoop earrings. They also rocked huge, blown out, teased hair.

Bella was such a fan of her look up top she made her own Instagram post with some off-the-runway photos of the look.

Disco fever!

