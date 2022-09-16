ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two men tracked down by police helicopter charged with shooting, seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fbL3A_0hyT3nE200

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two men tracked down by a police helicopter have been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 12-year-old boy on the Near West Side earlier this week.

Isaiah M. Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, have both been charged with first-degree attempted murder. Renteria also has been charged with fleeing police.

They were arrested in LaGrange, where they had fled after the boy was shot as he and his uncle were returning to a family party in the 1800 block of West 21st Place Tuesday night.

The shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger with no license plates that was seen speeding away, according to a police report. A helicopter tracked the car as it fled on the Stevenson Expressway and got off at LaGrange, where it as “immobilized by assisting ground units.”

Molina was sitting in the back seat of the car and was taken into custody. Tests found gun residue on him, the police report said. Renteria was behind the wheel.

The boy was hit in the right side of the head and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where police said he is in “extremely” critical condition.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wounding#Violent Crime#Dodge#Stroger Hospital#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox32chicago.com

Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 men shot, one critically, in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening. The two victims were standing in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue when they were shot by an unknown offender around 5:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. A 23-year-old man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy