Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kanye West Decides To End “All Grudges” After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (Sept. 8), reactions from prominent entertainment figures poured in with Kanye West as the latest to share his thoughts. The breaking news of her death seemingly changed Ye’s outlook on life, and he took to social media to reveal he is no longer holding “all grudges.” “Life is precious,” he typed on a series of images. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” While it’s unclear what grudges the artist is referring to, he has recently made headlines for his feuds with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson, and called out his Yeezy...
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West
After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Convinced By Mom To Dump Kim Kardashian? SNL Alum Reportedly Grew Disillusioned, Was Under The Kardashian-Jenner Spell
Amy Davidson, the protective mother of Pete Davidson, convinced the comedian to boot Kim Kardashian, and now she’s thrilled her son is finally free from the clutches of the reality TV star and her clan’s meddling momager, Kris Jenner, a new report claimed. Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Convince...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email
Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
