Chapel Hill, NC

LOOK: Kennedy Meeks reunites with Roy Williams

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Despite not being at the helm anymore, former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is still an iconic figure in and around Chapel Hill. Williams has been spotted numerous times in public at events including the Tar Heels’ NCAA Tournament run.

It’s no secret he’s a fan favorite for the program but he’s also a favorite of his former players as well. Including Kennedy Meeks who developed into a really good player in his four years at North Carolina, helping deliver Roy another title.

Earlier this week, Meeks caught up with Williams as the former head coach was able to meet the former center’s daughter, Sage.

That’s just an awesome moment and the definition of the Carolina Family. It never ends even after you are done playing and is passed down through generations.

Maybe we will see Sage lacing it up for the UNC women’s team down the line and follow in her father’s footsteps.

