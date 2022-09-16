Opinion: Take time to appreciate the rights we enjoy from U.S. Constitution

Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the U.S. Constitution as the “safeguard of our liberties.”

Lincoln’s bold proclamation reminds us that on Sept. 17, 1787, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, including our first president George Washington and our fourth president James Madison, the father of the Constitution, signed the Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, a time for all citizens to celebrate the birth of the U.S. government and the privilege of being a U.S. citizen. Although the Constitution is more than 200 years old, it impacts all of us daily, especially through the rights guaranteed in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

Almost two years after the Constitution was signed, Madison introduced 39 amendments. The states ratified 10 of the amendments. These amendments are known as the Bill of Rights.

The Bill of Rights grants freedoms not specifically described in the main body of the Constitution. These freedoms include freedom of religion, speech, a free press, and free assembly.

The Bill of Rights also provides for the right to keep and bear arms, freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures, and the right to a speedy and public trial. Finally, the Bill of Rights reserves for the people any rights not specifically described in the Constitution and reserves all powers not specifically granted to the federal government to the people or the states.

The freedom of the press makes our morning and evening newspapers more informative and enjoyable. Public officials including county attorneys, judges, law enforcement officers and political officials take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. Our Constitution protects ordinary Americans every day against abuse of power by those in authority.

Our religious practices are protected by the Constitution. Our right to a trial by jury in both a civil and criminal case is preserved within the Constitution. In fact, America is the only nation to guarantee its citizens the right to a jury trial in both civil and criminal cases.

President Calvin Coolidge observed that to live under the American Constitution is “the greatest political privilege that was ever accorded to the human race.”

The U.S. Constitution serves as the basis for the constitutions of many other nations. About 95% of all written constitutions throughout the world are modeled upon the U.S. Constitution. Indeed, our Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government.

Please join the members of the judiciary in celebrating Constitution Day. Proudly fly the U.S. flag. Read and reflect on a portion of the Constitution. Speak to your children about the Constitution. Remind yourself and those around you of Lincoln’s proclamation that our Constitution is the “ safeguard of our liberties.”

Michael J. Schilling is a district court judge in the Eighth Judicial District of Iowa.