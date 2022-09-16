John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.

View the original article to see embedded media.

John Stockton is one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

The pass-first point guard was a ten-time NBA All-Star, a member of the "Dream Team" and is second all-time (only behind Magic Johnson) in assists per game (10.5).

He played all 19 seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

His son, David, is 31 years old and has had brief stints in the NBA with the Jazz and Sacramento Kings.

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is Stockton (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Pacers PR: "The Indiana Pacers announced Friday that the team signed forward Kendall Brown to a two-way contract. Brown was selected by the Pacers with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Additionally, the Pacers signed forwards James Johnson and Bennie Boatwright, and guards Gabe York and David Stockton."

At his age, it's doubtful that he will make the roster, but joining a team for training camp is always a good thing.

This past season, he played in the G League for the Memphis Hustle (affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies) and averaged 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in 14 regular season games.

During his time in the NBA, he played in three games for the Kings and three for the Jazz.

In those games, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 assists per contest.

Last season, the Pacers (25-57) were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.