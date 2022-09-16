Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player To A Two-Way Contract

The Brooklyn Nets have officially re-sign David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. Duke spent the 2021-22 season with the Nets on a two-way contract.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Along with announcing that they have signed former Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza to a training camp deal on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets also announced that they have re-signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Duke, 22, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up signing a deal with the Nets. He played in Summer League with Brooklyn and then had his contract converted to a two-way deal right before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Playing in 22 NBA games with the Nets last season, Duke averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the floor in about 15.5 minutes per game. He also made seven starts last season as a result of injuries the Nets had to deal with.

In 13 G League games with the Long Island Nets, David Duke averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the floor.

An athletic guard who has the ability to push the pace in transition, Duke really carved out a role for himself on the Nets a season ago and will enter the 2022-23 season as a two-way talent the team will absolutely look to utilize at points during the regular season.

After dealing with drama surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason, the Nets have seemed to put everything behind them and are focused on contending for a championship this upcoming 2022-23 season.

With key additions like T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as both Joe Harris and Ben Simmons returning from injuries, the Nets absolutely look like a championship contender on paper, but it is yet to be seen if internal issues will exist and carry over to their play on the court.

The Nets will begin the 2022-23 season at home on October 19 as Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Brooklyn.