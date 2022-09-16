David Beckham didn’t use celeb status to skip line to see Queen. See how long he waited

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, a former England captain, spent 13 hours in line with thousands of people to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state and pay his final respect to the monarch before her Monday funeral, according to multiple reports.

The 47-year-old soccer great got in line at 2 a.m. on Friday, according to ITV News.

The Associated Press reported Beckham was seen “near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime,” before making his way to Westminster Hall in Parliament where the queen was due to lie in state.

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way,” Beckham said, ITV News reported. “I know that they would have wanted to be here, so I’m here on their behalf, and on behalf of my family.”

Beckham received his turn to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin around 3:25 p.m. BST, CBS Sports reported.

Queen Elizabeth II gave Beckham OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003 for his contributions to soccer. He played in three World Cups for England as well as starring at several clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and LA Galaxy before retiring.

One of the World Cup appearances came when Beckham scored a last-minute free kick against Greece to secure England’s qualification.

Watch Beckham waiting in line and paying his final respects to the queen below: