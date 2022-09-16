ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

It’s a Wrap!

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast.

She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal.

The “More Power To You Tour” visited Miami, Oklahoma, Coffeyville, Kansas, Neosho, Missouri, Pittsburg, Kansas, and Parsons, Kansas before concluding the tour in downtown Joplin, Missouri.

This is how we wrapped things up.

Joplin, MO
