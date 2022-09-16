It’s a Wrap!

JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast.

She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal.

The “More Power To You Tour” visited Miami, Oklahoma, Coffeyville, Kansas, Neosho, Missouri, Pittsburg, Kansas, and Parsons, Kansas before concluding the tour in downtown Joplin, Missouri.

This is how we wrapped things up.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.