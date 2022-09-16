Read full article on original website
captimes.com
Cap Times, Bandit present a harvest celebration for 'Madison Chefs' book
The Cap Times has teamed up with Bandit to present a harvest celebration for the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People," written by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Bandit Tacos &...
captimes.com
Boneset Records, Madison’s newest record shop, is proudly woman-owned
Maggie Denman knew she wanted to open a record shop, but she wasn’t planning to do it right away. “It’s something that I thought about doing for a long time … but I wasn't planning to do it for another couple of years,” said Denman, a musician who’s played in Madison bands No Question, Proud Parents, According to What and solo project Margerat Dryer.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
KISS frontman Gene Simmons launches vodka at Wisconsin distillery
MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Legendary KISS rocker Gene Simmons was in the stateline on Saturday to launch his new vodka brand. Simmons was at Minhas Brewery and Distillery to launch “MoneyBag Vodka,” his first foray into the premium spirits business, at Cheese Days. Simmons founded the vodka brand alongside Brandon Marek and Toronto-based Harlo Entertainment. […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
First-ever Northside Fest brings food, fun back to Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — The Mallards may have wrapped up their season last month, but there was still plenty of food and fun to be had at Warner Park Saturday. The Mallards hosted the first ever Northside Fest at the Duck Pond, featuring food trucks, vendors, live music and a movie. The goal was to celebrate everything the neighborhood has to offer.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
captimes.com
Local entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announces run for District 17 alder
Local social entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announced she’s running for the now-vacant District 17 alder position Thursday, just hours after former Ald. Gary Halverson resigned. Madison, 44, is the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for Black women that offers co-working space and creates communities...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Fall Fish Boil set for Sept. 30
The leaves are starting to turn, and so is the calendar, which means it’s time for the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge Fall Fish Boil, set for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Serving begins at 5 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton, and will likely run until 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tickets are $18 per person and $9 for kids ages 5-12, and are available at the door. The menu includes Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions, bread, coleslaw, cherry dessert, and a beverage. Carry-out containers are available.
captimes.com
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
captimes.com
Cap Times Idea Fest: Wisconsin remains at center of political universe
With November’s midterm elections looming, Wisconsin will once again be at the center of the American political universe. That’s according to a panel of top tier political journalists, based both in Wisconsin and elsewhere, who gathered for an hour-long discussion on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union. The session closed out the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest, a weeklong festival that included some two dozen events.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Kitchen fire at Madison condo extinguished by sprinkler
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Madison condo was put out quickly by an automatic fire sprinkler, Fire Department officials said. Firefighters were sent to the 5300 block of Congress Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. A small fire was found contained to a pan on the stovetop.
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
‘It’s a really big loss’: Monona Grove community goes ‘Pink for Pyng’ in honor of teacher who died suddenly
MONONA, Wis. — Students and community members rallied together on Friday to honor a Monona Grove High School teacher who died suddenly earlier this week. Charles Pyng, a teacher and coach, died at a tennis match on Thursday. A day later, the stands at Monona Grove’s football game against...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
