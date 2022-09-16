ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Boneset Records, Madison’s newest record shop, is proudly woman-owned

Maggie Denman knew she wanted to open a record shop, but she wasn’t planning to do it right away. “It’s something that I thought about doing for a long time … but I wasn't planning to do it for another couple of years,” said Denman, a musician who’s played in Madison bands No Question, Proud Parents, According to What and solo project Margerat Dryer.
MADISON, WI
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Local entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announces run for District 17 alder

Local social entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announced she’s running for the now-vacant District 17 alder position Thursday, just hours after former Ald. Gary Halverson resigned. Madison, 44, is the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for Black women that offers co-working space and creates communities...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letters#Mmoca Museum#British#Uw
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Sons of Norway Fall Fish Boil set for Sept. 30

The leaves are starting to turn, and so is the calendar, which means it’s time for the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge Fall Fish Boil, set for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Serving begins at 5 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton, and will likely run until 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tickets are $18 per person and $9 for kids ages 5-12, and are available at the door. The menu includes Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions, bread, coleslaw, cherry dessert, and a beverage. Carry-out containers are available.
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise

Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Arts
captimes.com

Cap Times Idea Fest: Wisconsin remains at center of political universe

With November’s midterm elections looming, Wisconsin will once again be at the center of the American political universe. That’s according to a panel of top tier political journalists, based both in Wisconsin and elsewhere, who gathered for an hour-long discussion on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Memorial Union. The session closed out the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest, a weeklong festival that included some two dozen events.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy