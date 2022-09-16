Read full article on original website
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg makes career announcement as she’s ‘missing’ from talk show
WHOOPI Goldberg has made a career announcement that may complicate her fall schedule. The View host was absent from her talk show on Friday after seeming distracted the rest of the new season's first week, fans have fumed. Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin...
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Emmys host Kenan Thompson predicts conflict-free ceremony
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are predicting a conflict-free zone, unlike the Oscars show that was marred by an on-stage slap. Thompson said the confrontation last March in which Will Smith attacked presenter Chris Rock over a joke directed at...
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Danny DeVito Asking "Who The Hell Are They" Is Going Viral, As It Totally Should
It's the way he says it for me. But honestly, it's the way he says anything.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
