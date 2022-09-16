“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake

Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
At 14 years old, East Wenatchee's founder of DangIt Clothes is among PNW's youngest entrepreneurs
EAST WENATCHEE - In case you haven't noticed, kids are increasingly becoming their own bosses these days. The era of getting any entry-level job just to have a healthy allowance appears to be waning, fast. Just ask 14-year-old Oliver Cawdery of East Wenatchee; he's the founder and CEO of DangIt Clothes.
ifiberone.com
Toxic blue-green algae detected in Moses Lake at Blue Heron Park
MOSES LAKE — Toxic blue-green algae has been detected at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District. The health district has issued a closure for the swimming area at Blue Heron Park and warning signs for all of Moses Lake. More testing for algae is planned around the lake this week.
Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke drifting over Snohomish County; US 2 still closed
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed Monday as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. A 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls, which is just east of Index-Galena Road, (milepost 36) and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).
ncwlife.com
U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards
U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
kpq.com
Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
ifiberone.com
Fire near Skykomish 79% contained, Highway 2 still closed
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Highway 2 northeast of Seattle remains closed to all except local residents between the towns of Index and Skykomish as firefighters continue working at the Bolt Creek fire. The blaze had burned an estimated 15.9 square miles (41 square kilometers) by Sunday night and has...
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
nypressnews.com
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
