Wellington, TX

KFDA

1 woman dead after rollover near Childress

Childress, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after a rollover accident eight miles Northwest of Childress. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Ford Expedition, towing a U-Haul trailer, was traveling northwest on US-287. The trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The...
CHILDRESS, TX
kswo.com

Officials offer answers to Altus discolored water

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After weeks of stinking brown water, people in Altus are finally getting answers to what went wrong with their water supply. “This system uses sodium permanganate to treat and due to supply change issues, Altus temporarily ran out of that sodium permanganate. Therefore it wasn’t able to treat for it, but since gotten a shipment of that and have begun treatment again,” Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Qualities said.
ALTUS, OK

