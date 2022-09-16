LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After weeks of stinking brown water, people in Altus are finally getting answers to what went wrong with their water supply. “This system uses sodium permanganate to treat and due to supply change issues, Altus temporarily ran out of that sodium permanganate. Therefore it wasn’t able to treat for it, but since gotten a shipment of that and have begun treatment again,” Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Qualities said.

