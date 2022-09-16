Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 left injured after a wreck on US 287 near Childress
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one woman has died and one person was injured after a fatal wreck approximately eight miles northwest of Childress. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, Gladys Roath, 57, of Miami, Florida was driving northwest on US-287 in an SUV […]
KFDA
1 woman dead after rollover near Childress
Childress, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after a rollover accident eight miles Northwest of Childress. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Ford Expedition, towing a U-Haul trailer, was traveling northwest on US-287. The trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The...
kswo.com
Officials offer answers to Altus discolored water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After weeks of stinking brown water, people in Altus are finally getting answers to what went wrong with their water supply. “This system uses sodium permanganate to treat and due to supply change issues, Altus temporarily ran out of that sodium permanganate. Therefore it wasn’t able to treat for it, but since gotten a shipment of that and have begun treatment again,” Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Qualities said.
Comments / 1