Clemson student found dead at convenience store

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

A student at an Upstate University was found dead at a convenience store earlier this week. The Clemson Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person inside the store just before 2:30 Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway, they tried to revive the young man but were unsuccessful. The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 18 year old, Clemson Freshman Joseph Mcpartland of Roswell , Georgia. His death is still under investigation.

Greenville, SC
