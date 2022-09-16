ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

2 woman accused of bringing 850,000 fentanyl pills into Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Two young women have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly transporting over 850,000 pills laced with fentanyl into Maricopa County. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were arrested on Aug. 24 by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after deputies reported finding duffle bags full of narcotics in their vehicle.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

3 shootings across Phoenix lead to 4 deaths

PHOENIX — Over Saturday night into Sunday morning, three separate shootings left four people dead across Phoenix. Investigations are underway by detectives with the Phoenix Police Department. In west Phoenix, a man and a woman were killed inside a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road following a double...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock. On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
12news.com

Eastern Michigan run past Arizona St. 30-21

TEMPE, Ariz. — Eastern Michigan scored on four of its five first-half possessions, with only an interception stopping the Eastern offense. Arizona State (1-2), meanwhile, didn’t get a first down until late in the first quarter, when they were already behind 10-0. Xazavian Valladay’s 44-yard touchdown run with 10:48 to play cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. But Evans ran 32 yards on third-and-1 to give the Eagles a first down at the ASU 34. Evans carried on seven consecutive plays on the drive, which led to Jesus Gomez’s third field goal, a 20-yarder to make it 30-21 with 4:24 to go. A fumble on ASU's next drive finished it off.
TEMPE, AZ

