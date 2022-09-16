Read full article on original website
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Is Arizona ready right now for the electric car wave?
Arizona will see upgrades to build new electric vehicle charging stations come to the state in the upcoming years. But is Arizona ready for the change?
2 woman accused of bringing 850,000 fentanyl pills into Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Two young women have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly transporting over 850,000 pills laced with fentanyl into Maricopa County. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were arrested on Aug. 24 by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office after deputies reported finding duffle bags full of narcotics in their vehicle.
3 shootings across Phoenix lead to 4 deaths
PHOENIX — Over Saturday night into Sunday morning, three separate shootings left four people dead across Phoenix. Investigations are underway by detectives with the Phoenix Police Department. In west Phoenix, a man and a woman were killed inside a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road following a double...
Multiple shootings leave 4 dead in Phoenix over weekend
Multiple shootings left four people dead in Phoenix over a violent weekend. Jen Wahl has more on the incidents and what police are doing to stop gun violence.
Planned Parenthood CEO on uncertainty surrounding abortion
The fate of abortion rights in Arizona is back in the news this week. A Pima County judge could issue a landmark decision on the state's 158-year-old abortion ban.
Man wanted after robbing Navajo Nation bank
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A man is wanted in the Navajo Nation after robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Window Rock. On Friday, Navajo Nation Police Department officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank. When officers arrived, they found that the suspect had already fled the scene, but employees were able to confirm the robbery.
Jury will soon decide fate of man accused of murdering 19-year-old in Arizona
Lawyers in the trial of Jon Clark delivered their closing arguments Monday. The jury will now decide whether he's guilty of murdering 19-year-old Kiera Bergman.
Neighborhood reacts to intruder who was fatally shot by homeowner
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 23rd Avenue and Danbury Road. A man attempted to enter a home and the homeowner fired a weapon.
Once collegiate rivals in Arizona. Scooby Wright and DJ Foster have teamed up as they kick off their sports broadcasting careers
PHOENIX — Any fan of football in the state of Arizona knows the names, Scooby Wright and DJ Foster. Wright played at the University of Arizona where he led an impressive career, even winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. Following college, Wright was drafted in the...
Eastern Michigan run past Arizona St. 30-21
TEMPE, Ariz. — Eastern Michigan scored on four of its five first-half possessions, with only an interception stopping the Eastern offense. Arizona State (1-2), meanwhile, didn’t get a first down until late in the first quarter, when they were already behind 10-0. Xazavian Valladay’s 44-yard touchdown run with 10:48 to play cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. But Evans ran 32 yards on third-and-1 to give the Eagles a first down at the ASU 34. Evans carried on seven consecutive plays on the drive, which led to Jesus Gomez’s third field goal, a 20-yarder to make it 30-21 with 4:24 to go. A fumble on ASU's next drive finished it off.
