This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
zip06.com
Bushnell House to be Sold to Town
The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Darien Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes
An Italian restaurant chain with numerous locations in the region has closed a Fairfield County location. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant, located at 54 Post Road in Darien, has permanently closed. "This location is permanently closed," a recording on the restaurant's answering machine says. "We thank all of our guests for their...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Five years after Hurricane Maria, CT resettlement services still under-resourced
Five years after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many social service organizations face uncertain and inadequate funding, imperiling their capacity to respond to future climate-related disasters.
I-95 North in Stamford reopens after motorcycle crash
A crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle closed down a section of Interstate 95 North in Stamford Monday morning.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments
BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
A Bank Air Conditioner Got Shot in Waterbury
There was an interesting discovery at a bank in Waterbury over the weekend that didn't make the news. I read about it on social media, and I think you'll get a chuckle from it. In the late 80's, I was a Police/Fire/911 dispatcher for Watertown, Connecticut. Doing that job introduced...
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
mycitizensnews.com
Response sought to rent increase at Beacon Falls’ mobile home park
BEACON FALLS — Town officials are looking to pass an ordinance to establish a fair rent commission after River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents were hit with a rent increase from new out-of-state owners. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after Fair Rent...
Scribe
19 Adams Lane
4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath log cabin style home in bucolic historic Silvermine, Norwalk CT. Property is located on a dead end street bordered by the Silvermine Golf Course to the North and South and conveniently located a short 5 minute drive from the Meritt Parkway, I95, and shopping (Walmart, LA Fitness, Starbucks etc.). Property is within 10 minute drive to Wilton and New Canaan. Features include a 1 Acre Lot, In Ground Pool, 3 Season room, Laundry Room and Den. ***Note, $8012pm0/ Month Utility fee includes landscaping, snow removal / plowing, hi-speed internet, heating, electric, water and trash removal*** Tenant choice of painting possible upon request before move in.
Register Citizen
Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
NewsTimes
SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022
Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
'Give me money' | Thousands of dollars robbed from Terryville gas stations Saturday
PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Police in Plymouth are investigating two reported robberies Saturday evening at two gas stations on Main Street in Terryville. Citgo and Gulf, across the street from each other, both reported armed robberies around 6:30 in the evening. A gas station employee at Citgo told FOX61 about $4,000 were taken. The man who was working at Gulf when the robbery happened said he was outside when the suspect put a knife to his throat and demanded money. He says the man took about $5,000 in cash and lottery tickets.
Winning $2M Powerball Ticket Sold At Shell Station In Prospect
A Connecticut resident claimed a $2 million Powerball prize. An unnamed resident of the New Haven County town of Prospect won the prize from a ticket purchased at a Shell gas station, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Sept. 15. The gas station is located at 28 Waterbury Road in Prospect,...
