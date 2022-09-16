ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities locate several drugs while serving an arrest warrant in Victoria

By Jennifer Flores
 3 days ago
40-year-old Toyshella Mitchell

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 7 p.m., members of the Victoria area High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) task force served an arrest warrant on Toyshella Mitchell, 40. Officials arrested Mitchell in the 3900 block of Houston Highway.

During the arrest, officers discovered a large amount of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, Xanax and other pills.

Authorities arrested Mitchell for the following charges:

  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug (2 counts)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG3/4 <28G • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4G<200G (2counts) • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG2 or 2A >=4G
  • Violation of Parole

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photos.

