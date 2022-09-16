ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

96.7 The River

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore

A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
TWO HARBORS, MN
Saint Paul, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 30-car fire overnight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Firefighters in St. Paul spent the early morning hours extinguishing 30 vehicles that caught fire Saturday.Crews responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Issues accessing the area slowed efforts to extinguish the fire, the St. Paul Fire Department said, but crews were eventually able to control the flame.The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

