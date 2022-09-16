Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
oregontoday.net
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
crimevoice.com
Man allegedly leads deputies on high-speed pursuit in stolen Cal Fire utility vehicle
A Nevada man was recently arrested after allegedly leading Siskiyou County deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen Cal Fire vehicle. On the afternoon of Friday, August 26, deputies responded to a report that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following one of the agency’s utility vehicles that had been stolen along Highway 89 in the McCloud area.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT UNCOVERS RAINBOW FENTANYL ON WEDNESDAY
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team uncovered rainbow fentanyl on Thursday. Sergeant Nick Hansen said at about 4:00 a.m. DINT conducted an operation in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg. Hansen said detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Detectives...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
crimevoice.com
Del Norte County man accused of attempted murder
Originally Published By: Del Norte County Sheriffs Office. “On August 31, 2022 DNSO Deputies responded to 1130 N Hwy 101 to attempt to serve a warrant to Xavier Pastrana DOB: 12/15/1984. This warrant was issued in relation to a Domestic Violence event that occurred on 7-14-22. Upon the Deputies arrival...
kqennewsradio.com
ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
KDRV
9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree
A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area
YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
KTVL
Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road
MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
KDRV
Man says he's guilty of attacks on Grants Pass Planned Parenthood clinic
EUGENE, Ore. -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon says an Oregon man pleaded guilty today to attacking a Grants Pass Planned Parenthood clinic. The U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) says 27-year-old Devin Friedrick Kruse pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. It says Kruse admitted to twice breaking windows and destroying property at the clinic because it provides reproductive health services.
aclu-or.org
A First Amendment victory for the press is a First Amendment victory for all of us.
Last week, journalist, April Ehrlich Fonseca, announced that the two criminal charges – trespass and resisting arrest – that the City of Medford was pursuing against her had been dismissed. On September 22, 2020, Fonseca arrived at Hawthorne Park to report on a police eviction of nearly 100 people who had been displaced by the Alameda wildfire. She began documenting law enforcement interactions with unhoused people residing in the public park. Despite identifying herself as a member of the press, police asked Fonseca to leave and arrested her for refusing to do so.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KDRV
Oregon Shakespeare Festival anticipates changes to 2023 preseason
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is making changes to its 2023 preseason schedule because of the lingering affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, less people have been going to the theatre -- from Broadway in New York to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. For its 2023 preseason, OSF will be dropping two of the plays it previously announced.
KDRV
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
