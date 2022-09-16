ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best

Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL

Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Excited Response to Seeing Grandma Across the Street Couldn't Be More Perfect

There is no love like the love that your pup has for its grandmother. It cannot be surpassed! Probably that's because grandmas are known for spoiling their grandkids — fur kids included. So it's no wonder that one pup was so darn excited to see her grandmother's house across the street and the video is something you need to see.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up

Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
pethelpful.com

Dad 'Misses His Grandpup' More Than His Daughter and the Evidence Is Too Funny

As much as parents say they don't have a favorite child, they probably do. They try and hide it all they want. But here and there one child gets a little extra special treatment, which reveals that parents do in fact have a favorite. A lot of people might argue that the favorite is usually the youngest of the family because they get whatever they want. But we're here to argue that it's pets who are actually the favorite amongst parents. Well, can you blame them?!
