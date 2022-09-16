ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man

CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Boone County

HEBRON, Ky. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Boone County on Monday. It happened around 8:12 a.m. when Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to North Bend Road, just north of Gateway Boulevard for a report of a crash. Police said it appears the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Indiana

HEBRON, Ky. — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jennings County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the road. The driver then attempted to get back on the road and overcorrected, traveling into the opposite lane, colliding with another car, ISP said.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after being hit by train

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Hartwell. Police say it happened after 3 a.m. on Parkway Avenue at Burns Avenue. Officials tell WLWT one person was killed. This is a developing story.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-75 south near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 is...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

