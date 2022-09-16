Read full article on original website
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man
CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Crash on I-71/I-75 SB near Kyles Lane causing delays
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — 2:45 p.m. Delays are now expected to exceed 20 minutes as police and fire assess the situation. Police and emergency vehicles are on scene of the crash and have opened one lane, with the left most lane still blocked. Stop and go traffic is backed...
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Boone County
HEBRON, Ky. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Boone County on Monday. It happened around 8:12 a.m. when Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to North Bend Road, just north of Gateway Boulevard for a report of a crash. Police said it appears the...
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in North Bend on Monday morning. The accident happened at 3894 Lawrenceburg Road after a truck spun out. At this time, the severity of the injuries are unknown. This is a developing story.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Indiana
HEBRON, Ky. — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jennings County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the road. The driver then attempted to get back on the road and overcorrected, traveling into the opposite lane, colliding with another car, ISP said.
Police on scene of a crash blocking lanes on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two right lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of transportation at 8:08 a.m. near the...
Norwood police: Man arrested in connection to Mills Ave. shooting death
NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of Mills Avenue. Police say Bryan Curry has been taken into custody and is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Hamilton County. Curry is...
Coroner: 62-year-old man dies after being rescued from house fire in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — A man is dead after he was recued from a house fire in Loveland on Friday. Fire officials said the call came in for a fire on Main Street just after 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the building. Crews...
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
Fort Mitchell police investigating crash, 1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Fort Mitchell police say they are investigating a crash that has left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officials say the collision happened Sunday morning on I-75 involving a motorcycle. No other information was given by authorities regarding time or location. Authorities say one person has...
Police: 1 dead after being hit by train
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Hartwell. Police say it happened after 3 a.m. on Parkway Avenue at Burns Avenue. Officials tell WLWT one person was killed. This is a developing story.
Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
A crash is blocking a lane along I-75 south near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at I-275 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Sharonville, Monday afternoon. The left lane along southbound Interstate 75 near Interstate 275 is...
Cincinnati high school mourns loss of 15-year-old student shot, killed
CINCINNATI — A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their top students after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday night. The latest shooting at Main and Orchard in Over-the-Rhine was just two blocks north of the mass shooting last month. Grief counselors were on...
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
