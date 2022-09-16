ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ESPN

NBArank 2022: Ranking the best players for 2022-23, from 100 to 26

NBArank is back for its 12th season counting down the best players in the league. Where are MVP candidates such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic? What about rookies and young stars ready to take the leap into the upper tier of NBA players?. Where is...
247Sports

NC State vs. Clemson put on 6-day hold by ACC

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State vs. Clemson has been flexed by the ACC for a six-day hold, until following the conclusion of Week 4 games. The ACC will announce the network and start time for the Wolfpack's Week 5 matchup at Clemson late Saturday night after the Pack takes on UConn and the Tigers travel to Wake Forest.
CLEMSON, SC
Star, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week

According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame-North Carolina over the years

Notre Dame and North Carolina are set to meet in football for the 23rd time ever this Saturday as the Irish head to Chapel Hill. It’s not at all thought of as a true rivalry in football but you may be surprised to learn that since 1899, Notre Dame has only played 15 teams more frequently than they have the Tar Heels. For Carolina, just 13 teams have shown up on the schedule more times than the Irish, nine of which are current ACC rivals and one (South Carolina) who was an ACC foe for a couple decades.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

