More than 40 years after two young women were murdered, a Colorado jury has convicted a man who was rescued from the snowy mountains on the night of the crimes. Records show that Alan Lee Phillips, 71, is listed as in custody at the Park County Jail as of Thursday evening, the day a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 1982 deaths of Annette Kay Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Oberholtzer, 29.
Leonor Enriquez vanished last Sunday at about 8 p.m. Police in Colorado are searching for a 59-year-old mother who hasn't been seen since Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leonor Enriquez. Leonor, a female who stand 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs an estimated 115 to 130 lbs., vanished on Sept. 11 at around 8 p.m., according to a police statement. "Ms. Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she has not returned or been in touch with any of her...
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
