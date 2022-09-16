Browns quick hits: Rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey absent for disciplinary reason

BEREA − Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was not at Friday's practice due to a team-related disciplinary issue.

Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to delve any further into the reasons why Winfrey, who was taken in the fourth round out of Oklahoma, was being disciplined. Stefanski also would not comment on his status for Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets.

Defensive end Myles Garrett said the issue was one that had been developing over time. He also didn't indicate what the issue was with Winfrey.

"It was pretty common knowledge," Garrett said. "And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent."

Garrett was selected as one of the Browns' five season-long captains. He also shares a position room with Winfrey, the No. 108th player taken in the draft.

Considering the issues which had apparently arisen involving Winfrey, it wasn't necessary for the players to bring up the issue when it came to a head.

"I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words," Garrett said. "And we’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro and Kevin took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally."

Jack Conklin listed as questionable, Chris Hubbard out against New York Jets

The Browns continue to list right tackle Jack Conklin as questionable as he recovers from last year's torn patellar tendon. Stefanski indicated the plan remained the same for Conklin, who has yet to play in a game since suffering the injury on Nov. 28 in Baltimore.

Conklin went through an extensive workout about two hours prior to the opener at Carolina, along with fellow tackle Chris Hubbard. Both were inactive for that game.

"I think he's really, really close," Stefanski said of Conklin. "We'll let the next 48 hours determine where we go."

Stefanski only said, "When he's ready, he'll play," when asked if the short week between Sunday's game and the Thursday night contest against Pittsburgh would play any factor in a decision.

Hubbard has already been ruled out for Sunday against the Jets. He had been battling an illness.

Jets QB Zach Wilson officially out, TE C.J. Uzomah doubtful to face Browns

The Jets officially ruled quarterback Zach Wilson out as he continues to recover from a preseason knee injury. Wilson had been limited in practice all week, with Joe Flacco always expected to be the starter Sunday.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah did not practice on Friday with a hamstring injury. A former Cincinnati Bengal, Uzomah was listed as doubtful for the game.

Listed as questionable for the Jets: receiver Braxton Berrios (heel), offensive lineman George Fant (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe), punter Braden Mann (back) and safety Jordan Whitehead (ankle).

Browns defensive line getting handsy with the passes

One way in which the Browns' defensive line made an impact at Carolina was in how they were able to bat balls down. They established that on the first play, when Jadeveon Clowney batted down a pass by Baker Mayfield.

Clowney had two such deflections. The Browns had seven total deflections, five of which came from defensive linemen.

"I feel like batted passes are, like, overlooked compared to sacks," said rookie defensive end Alex Wright, who had one batted pass during his debut. "Sacks can bring all the energy and what-not. Batted passes, that's just as much helping the team. That can come in handy and work in situations that you never know. Like, for example, a cornerback that got beat or something like that. You, by batting the ball down, that helps him out, helps the team out to live to fight another down from the same distance."

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said part of the preparation for a given game involves trying to learn where a quarterback releases the ball. So how they approached Mayfield last week may be different than how they approach Jets quarterback Joe Flacco.

That knowledge goes directly to how the linemen are able to get their hands on the passes.

"I learned as a young coach how important batted passes and how critical they are to the defense," Kiffin said. "Really, it is a dead play for the offense so it is a critical thing. We rep it. We rep it on the sled. We try to match the hand when the hand comes off and you are stuck in the rush. Just something that we constantly preach. … It affects the game, and we will continue to harp on that regardless of what type of quarterback we are playing. We are always trying to bat balls down.”

Tight schedule for Browns may impact rotations vs. Jets

There were a number of key Browns players who did not play in any of the three preseason games. That made the opener in Carolina their game debuts for the season.

Those players had a normal preparation week heading into Sunday's home opener against the Jets, but there won't be that time between games next week. The Browns play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

That could have an impact on the rotations at some positions, such as cornerback, against the Jets.

“I think we are just trying to be mindful of some of the guys who did not play a ton in the preseason and then you got a Thursday night game coming up," Stefanski said. "That is something that we talked about. May do it in this game, may not.”

