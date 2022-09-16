ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since the 2022 school year began, two threats have been reported at local schools

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
A second threat at a local high school was reported this month by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, after a Vernon-Verona-Sherrill student allegedly made a threat while on the school bus, according to a news release.

Deputies responded around noon Thursday to the high school for the reported threat, which was investigated and deemed not credible. The student was charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor offense.

Due to the student's age, the sheriff's office is not providing any further identifying information. The student is due to appear at Oneida County Juvenile Probation.

It is the second time a juvenile was arrested for allegedly making a threat against an area school. Just as the academic year began, Camden High School received a threat over the phone around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, the sheriff's office reported in a previous release.

The high school building was cleared before being deemed safe, and a further investigation determined the threat was not credible. A juvenile identified as having made the threat was referred to Oneida County Family Court.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch in Utica. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

