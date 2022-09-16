ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU grad student union presses regents for tuition coverage and benefits

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES ‒ New Mexico State University's Board of Regents, along with Chancellor Dan Arvizu, sat silently Thursday morning as more than a dozen members and supporters of the union representing graduate student workers aired frustration over negotiations with the university.

Grad students took to public comments during the regents' public meeting to press the university for tuition coverage, higher pay and insurance options as part of their first contract. The graduate students, many of whom teach part- or full-time while also pursuing their own research and degrees, won recognition of their bargaining unit from the state Public Employee Labor Relations Board this spring.

Negotiations bogged down over the summer, however, and NMSU police were summoned on one occasion after students rejected a contract proposal, after a student tore her copy into several pieces and flung them into a meeting room at Hadley Hall on the main campus.

Approximately 40 supporters of the union, some of whom held signs calling for tuition coverage, crowded the regents' chambers in the university's Educational Services Center. Although a few folding chairs were added to accommodate more observers, several congregated outside the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqHo8_0hySyJIn00

Many of the students spoke of heavy workloads. Gauge Burnett, a second-year master's student in mathematics and a teaching assistant, reported teaching 80 students and grading 130 assignments each week. "I'm getting paid less than $6,000 after tuition to take on that responsibility," Burnett said.

Burnett and others added that graduate workers who are transgender or belong to other protected classes need common protections from workplace harassment and retaliation.

Several students disclosed health conditions requiring medication or treatment they could not afford, and one said they lived on two carefully planned meals per day, as they gave back most of what they earned for teaching undergraduates in tuition. They made the case that poor pay and unsustainable living conditions meant the university would lose talent even as it seeks to raise its profile as a research institution.

More than one who spoke shamed the university for engaging attorneys allegedly to fight the union rather than bargain in good faith. Laura Laemmle, an alumna and former member of the student Senate, told regents she was "embarrassed" by the treatment of the graduate workers at her alma mater.

"Land grant institutions are supposed to enrich the communities that they serve," she told the regents. "They're not supposed to depend on a workforce that lives under the federal poverty line."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXdy9_0hySyJIn00

A representative of the union, speaking anonymously to describe the bargaining process, said the next bargaining session is set for the end of September. Back in July, students had proposed a contract that would have included tuition coverage and debt relief among other terms, only to receive a counter-offer that was "insulting."

The NMSU graduate workers are organized under the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, as are their counterparts at the University of New Mexico, where graduate workers already have tuition covered, like other peer institutions.

"You've decided to turn this into a legal fight, and you're using my money to pay an attorney to fight the students," history professor Iñigo García-Bryce told the regents. "You're using the money of the taxpayers of the state of New Mexico, and this is a land grant institution whose mission it is to serve the citizens of the state of New Mexico. What I suggest is, if you do want to continue this fight, pay for it out of your own pockets."

After public comments concluded, some of the students rose and demanded that the regents respond to them, but they did not do so. When the regents' chairperson, Ammu Devasthali, asked for clarification on whether they could respond, NMSU general counsel Roy Collins cited labor law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJQe0_0hySyJIn00

"The university is required to respect the bargaining process," he said. "That means the university must defer any discussion of topics that may be the subject of bargaining to the designated bargaining teams."

NMSU spokesperson Justin Bannister added that the regents were prohibited, under New Mexico's Open Meetings Act, from taking action on items that are not listed on the meeting agenda, which is publicized in advance of a public session. Municipal bodies commonly refrain even from discussing matters presented at public comments that are not on the agenda.

According to data from the National Labor Relations Board, six unions of student workers at higher education institutions in the United States have been certified so far in 2022, already the highest number since 2017 (when nine were certified) and part of a marked increase in campus organizing in recent years despite stalling in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep reading:

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: NMSU grad student union presses regents for tuition coverage and benefits

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Organ Mountain high school hosts vigil for Abraham Romero

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After three weeks in the El Paso Children’s Hospital ICU, Abe Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Sunday night, Organ Mountain decided to host a vigil to remember the legacy he left behind. Hundreds of people gathered from across Las Cruces, most not knowing Romero or his […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Commissioners approves lease of migrant services center

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners approved to lease a building along Lockheed Drive for its "Migrant Support Services Center" on Monday. The building is expected to help process migrants that have continued to arrive. The county also approved a contract awarded to The Providencia Group,...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Labor Relations#Student Union#Linus College#Board Of Regents
cbs4local.com

A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding

$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Recusal hearing for judge postponed in Walmart mass shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still no decision on whether the judge in the State trial against the accused Walmart shooter will remain in place. A hearing on the possible removal of judge Sam Medrano has been pushed back eight more days at the request of the District Attorney’s office. The judge overseeing […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico man arrested after disappearing from hospital

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, 25, of Las Cruces, reportedly disappeared from a hospital after leading police on a chase. He was arrested Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. He was accused of trying to steal an air conditioner from Lowe’s with Myles Luciano. He fled from and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Sunland Park ranked The post Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy