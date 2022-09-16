ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
BUFFALO, NY
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Former Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning. Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

