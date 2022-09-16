Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants

Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'.

The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight.

The three huge groups were spotted marching over rough terrain while being herded by what appeared to be a lesser number of guides.

The footage is the latest damning indictment against the Biden administration's failed attempts to crack down on the number of migrant crossings - which is believed to have been around two million so far this year.

It also makes a mockery of Vice President Harris, who earlier this week claimed in a TV interview the border was 'secure' and tried to blame Donald Trump's administration for the crisis.

It comes as the White House is reportedly locked in a furious battle with Homeland Security over the crossings, with tempers said to be flaring in both camps.

Meanwhile Illegal migrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday were being moved to a military base in Cape Cod following an outcry from Democrats and locals.

Elsewhere in the migrant crisis today:

New York City officials are going to fly migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come;

Tucker Carlson hit back at Ken Burns for comparing sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard to the Holocaust;

Hillary Clinton slammed Florida's Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants there as 'literally human trafficking';

Dozens of cheap houses are rentable on AirBnb in Martha's Vineyard despite claims they cannot house them.

New thermal imaging shows thousands of migrants swarming the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas

The new video, shared by Fox News, shows streams of migrants in three long lines waiting for their chance to cross the border into the US

Kamala Harris claims southern border is sealed ... despite crossings closing in on two million

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted the U.S.-Mexico border is secure in a jumble of words on her 'Meet the Press' interview Sunday.

Harris blamed the Trump administration for a 'broken' immigration system.

'I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,' Harris said. 'The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.'

'We're going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You're confident this border is secure?' interviewer Chuck Todd pressed the vice president in the interview.

'We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation including ours in our administration,' Harris replied.

'But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix,' she added, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The vice president's public remarks are often riddled with run-on sentences that are hard to follow. 'You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and go home,' she said in another jumble at a transportation speech in mid-July.

President Biden appointed Harris to tackle the 'root causes' of immigration, but so far border agents have made over 2 million border apprehensions, an all-time record, this fiscal year, which ends in October. That number surpassed the already-historic 1.7 million encounters in fiscal year 2021.

Harris tried to shift blame onto Congress and Texas, where she gave the interview, instead of the administration.

The new video, shared by Fox News, shows streams of migrants in three long lines waiting for their chance to cross the border into the US.

The mostly black and white footage, taken on a thermal imaging camera, shows them slowly start to move towards the city of Eagle Pass.

The clip ends as they turn a corner before appearing to make their way up a hill and over the border. The area is under siege by migrants, with more than 450,000 crossing in the region alone so far this year.

The number of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border is nearing 8,000 per day, according to data obtained by NBC. DHS considers its resources to be at capacity when the number is only 5,000 per day.

It comes as officials have been hosting high-level meetings on the matter where DHS officials have presented drastic options such as flying migrants to the country's northern border to alleviate overcrowding in the south.

DHS officials have also grown frustrated at the White House's reluctance to take a page out of the GOP playbook and transport migrants to cities in the U.S. that aren't along the border.

White House officials have reportedly said when migration reaches 9,000 per day they will begin what they call 'interior processing,' busing or flying migrants to cities with shelters that can house them as they await their immigration court dates.

The plan would ideally be more organized than when Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have dropped off migrants in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago and Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Documents obtained by NBC News show some DHS officials have told the Biden administration it needs to begin securing planes and planning for interior processing now.

It comes as illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday were moved to a military base in Cape Cod.

The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire's enclave.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew in the immigrants from Venezuela on Wednesday, sparking a widespread cry of outrage from the liberal leaders of the small island in Massachusetts.

It was declared a humanitarian emergency, with the island leaders responding in the same way as a hurricane.

On Friday morning three buses pulled up outside of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown to take the mostly Venezuelan migrants on the first leg of their journey to the ferry.

They will be travelling from the elite island of billionaires with holiday mansions - including multi-million homes owned by the Obama's and Oprah - to the military base on the mainland, escorted by police.

Lisa Belcastro, a homelessness director in the area said on Thursday that the island cannot support the migrants - where the median home price is nearly $1m- because it is facing a shortage of affordable housing.

The median house in Martha's Vineyard is worth almost $800,000, according to the census, and the median household income is $77,370 - well above the national average of $67,521.

She told reporters that at 'some point they have to move somewhere else', because the island is suffering from a 'housing crisis'.

The JBCC joint-use base home to five military commands training for missions at home and overseas, conducting airborne search and rescue missions, and intelligence command and control.

The 50 migrants who arrived at Martha's Vineyard are now being shipped off on a 32 mile trip to a military base in Cape Cod on Friday

Gov. Charlie Baker made the decision to move the illegal immigrants just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire's enclave, with some residents reportedly left reeling

The JBCC joint-use base home to five military commands training for missions at home and overseas, and was used as a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday morning three buses pulled up outside of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edgartown to take the mostly Venezuelan migrants on the first leg of their journey to the ferry

Baker said in a statement: 'JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, and its existing infrastructure provides a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals.

'Additionally, the facility can provide dedicated space for access to legal services and other essential services such as basic healthcare.'

He confirmed that the migrants will be living in 'dormitory-style spaces' at the base, and families will not be separated.

Baker added that it has previously been used as a shelter for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina, and was home to a field hospital when the COVID pandemic started.

He is also activating 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help with the relief efforts, with police escorting the buses to the ferry port on the island Friday morning.

According to Baker, Martha's Vineyard, with a population of 15,000, is 'not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation' to the migrants.

They were all ordered to get on buses for the hour and a half trip from the island to Cape Cod. Jhorman Cuicas, one of the migrants, told The MV Times he wished that he could stay.

According to Baker, Martha's Vineyard, with a population of 15,000, is 'not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation' to the migrants

They were all ordered to get on buses for the hour and a half trip from the island to the military base in Cape Codm where they will be given 'dormitory-style' accomodation

Baker added that it has previously been used as a shelter for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina, and was home to a field hospital when the COVID pandemic started

Lisa Belcastro claims that the island is facing a shortage of affordable housing, with the median home price at about $1 million. She told reporters that at 'some point they have to move somewhere else', because the island is suffering from a 'housing crisis'

Senator Susan Moran said: 'Using vulnerable populations as pawns in a political game is heinous; this we can agree on regardless of political party.

'I have been meeting with local and state agencies over the last 24 hours to ensure we are doing everything we can tosupport both the immigrants and the local officials who are on the front lines of responding to their needs.

'This morning it was announced that the men, women and children who recently arrived from Venezuela will be moved temporarily to Joint Base Cape Cod where we can better address these challenges.

'In Massachusetts, we treat all people with dignity and respect.'

The move comes after DeSantis accused critics of his move to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard of 'virtue signaling', saying their concern for the welfare of the migrants was a 'fraud'.

He said: 'The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they go berserk, and they're so upset that this is happening.'

DeSantis sent two planes of 50 migrants to the affluent island yesterday, and is now threatening to send more to Delaware - following in the 'blueprint' of Texas Gov Greg Abbott

Migrants in Eagle Pass, 450 miles east along the border, were also reported to have killed a guard dog and begun eating animals in desperation

State Senator Julian Cyr, a Massachusetts Democrat representing Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, admitted that they had implemented emergency hurricane plans in response to the new arrivals.

Nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets Texas border town of El Paso amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities.

It comes after the residents of the wealthy island were left reeling, with locals and officials quick to voice their outrage at the move.

But now they have been criticised for being 'unable to handle' the 50 migrants in their affluent home town for less than two days.

St. Andrew's is also just over three miles away from the Obama family's $11.75 million vacation compound, which is situated on the coastal outskirts of Edgartown.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joked about how the town's wealthy liberals might react to the migrants saying: 'These are all sanctuary cities until they're in their sanctuary. I doubt they will embrace them.'

Florida Gov DeSantis is now upping the escalating immigration war again in Democrat-run areas by threatening to fly illegal migrants to President Biden's home state of Delaware.

It comes after the residents of the wealthy island were left reeling, with locals and officials quick to voice their outrage at the move

Republicans have stepped up their attacks on the Biden administration as they try to make immigration the theme of November's midterm elections.

Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez has also declared that DeSantis' administration is planning to send any illegal migrants from Florida to Delaware.

It comes after Gov Greg Abbott sent 101 of illegal migrants outside of VP Kalama Harris' home in Washington DC yesterday – just days after she declared that the border was 'secure'.

Harris declared on Sunday that the border is 'secure' in an interview and has now found herself in the midst of an attack by Gov Greg Abbott against Democrat immigration rules.

She yesterday refused to answer questions about the sensational escalation, as Abbott continues his campaign against so called 'sanctuary cities'.

One unidentified man filmed outside the Naval Observatory on Thursday told Fox News: 'The border is open, not closed. Everybody believes that the border is open.

'It is open because we enter. We come in free, no problem. We came illegally, not legally.'

Karine Jean-Pierre took aim at DeSantis and Abbott during a press conference today, urging other Republicans who do not agree with their 'blueprint' to 'speak up'.

She said: 'This is an issue and we have been clear about this, this is an issue that is inhumane it is abhorrent and we should not be using people, migrants, who are fleeing communism as a political pawn.'

VP Harris has remained silent on the issue when she entered the Naval Observatory on Friday, after refusing to answer questions on the issue on Thursday.

However her husband Doug Emhoff said: 'I do have a reaction. I think it was shameful. These are human beings. These are people.

'They needed to be treated with dignity and kindness and respect and they weren't.

'And we have so-called leaders in this country who, rather than focusing on what's good for the public within their own states, they're using people as pawns for a political stunt.'

Keith Chatinover, a Democrat county commissioner for the area, made comments previously that he would 'love' to make the area a 'haven' for immigrants.

His comments came in response to Sen Ted Cruz's pushing a bill for Democrat-led areas to become post of entry for processing migrants.

But he now appears unhappy at having his wish granted, and has retweeted attacks against the Florida governor of being a fascist and human trafficker for sending migrants to the billionaires' enclave.

He told the MVTimes in October 2021: 'I would love Martha's Vineyard to become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he's talking about regarding a 'border crisis.'

But now he is being called out for the comments, after branding DeSantis a 'fascist' for escalating the immigration war with Democrat-run areas.

Cruz tweeted that he was 'confused' over Chatinover slamming DeSantis for flying the illegal immigrants into the area.

Chatinover tweeted that he does 'support refugee resettlement' but has an issue when they are not given 'advance notice' to 'adequately help' the migrants.

He added that the chaos of the situation for the Republicans to 'prove a point' was a 'blatant disregard' for human rights.

Chatinover retweeted someone else who called DeSantis 'fascist scum' who said he should be 'prosecuted for human trafficking.'

Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be

New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple.

The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.

Manuel Castro claims that the majority of illegal immigrants that have arrived to New York want to go to Florida because of their large community of Venezuelans.

His comments come just days after Mayor Eric Adams was seen with celebrities during New York Fashion Week, shortly after telling reporters that the cities shelters were at 'breaking point'.

Adams was snapped partying at the exclusive members-only club Aman New York in the Crown Building last night.

Castro told Fox News: 'Many want to go to places like Florida where the largest community of Venezuelans live.

'We're helping them get to their actual final destination. We're doing our best. All states and all cities have a role to play here, not just New York and Chicago and other places.'

Adams was snapped partying at the exclusive members-only club Aman New York in the Crown Building last night amid the escalating immigration war

Manuel Castro claims that the majority of illegal immigrants that have arrived to New York want to go to Florida because of their large community of Venezuelans

The system has become so overwhelmed that city hall has had to contract hotel rooms to house the thousands coming into the city

The mayor was seen living it up with tennis legend Serena Williams, Vogue's editor Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway at the Michael Kors runway show in the Manhattan-based venue Spring Studios.

New York City law requires the city to provide housing for anyone who requests it, with Castro adding that around 7,300 asylum seekers currently remain in the system.

The system has become so overwhelmed that city hall has had to contract hotel rooms to house the thousands coming into the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adams whined about Abbott's busing policy that has inundated the city with thousands of migrants and left a group of 60 without access to a shelter on Monday.

He said: 'In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city's system is nearing its breaking point.

'As a result, the city's prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed.

'While some may want to use these extraordinary circumstances as an opportunity to play an unproductive game of gotcha, we remain focused on supporting each of these individuals and families who need our city's help.'

So far Texas have sent 11,000 migrants by bus to the Big Apple, with the latest group arriving from El Paso.

Adams was seen parting with celebrities Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and tennis legend Serena Williams during New York Fashion Week

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city was nearing it's breaking point amid an influx of 11,000 migrants being bussed over from Texas in protest of the country's border policy

New York City law requires the city to provide housing for anyone who requests it, with Castro adding that around 7,300 asylum seekers currently remain in the system

The city has seen such an influx of immigrants that its shelters were forced to reject nearly 1,000 people, who were pictured sleeping on the city streets.

When announcing that he was sending migrants to New York, Abbott said: 'New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city.

'I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.'

Texas' border town of El Paso has ben launched into a humanitarian crisis amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities.

Border Patrol facilities and shelters in the west Texas town have been overwhelmed in recent days, leading to a flood of so-called 'street releases'.

Congressman Tony Gonzalez, a GOP US Representative, said: 'We've never seen anything like this. It's a scene that you would see in a third-world country, not in the streets of El Paso.'

Since last Wednesday, 932 migrants have been released in what are commonly known as 'street releases' and Border Patrol calls 'provisional releases'

US Customs and Border Protection says that in the El Paso sector, encounters with people crossing the border illegally have averaged about 1,300 per day since the start of September

It has led to scenes of misery, with hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets without access to toilets or showers, and residents say that the 'smell of human waste is overwhelming in the area.'

The situation in El Paso comes after the Biden administration officially extended special protections for Venezuelans, known as Temporary Protected Status, that shield some of them from deportation.

Migrants in Eagle Pass, 450 miles east along the border, were also reported to have killed a guard dog and begun eating animals in desperation.

Just shy of 200,000 illegal immigrants were intercepted crossing the southern border in July, according to the most recent CBP figures available.

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'.

The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis.

She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for politicians to 'come together' to chuck more cash at the issue.

DeSantis this week flew the 50 migrants from Venezuela to the exclusive enclave in Massachusetts.

Another group of migrants was deposited in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' Naval Observatory residence in Washington DC.

It sparked uproar among local residents who claimed there was no space for them among the million dollar mansions.

On Friday the migrants were taken by bus and ferry from Martha's Vineyard to Cape Cod, where they will stay in a military base.

Hillary Clinton criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to send a group of migrants to the tony liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, where she vacations, during a Friday appearance on Morning Joe. She also talked about abortion and the Mar-a-Lago raid

A group of nearly 50 migrants from Venezuela who were flown to the island of Martha's Vineyard off Cape Cod, Massachusetts in a move organized by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Clinton, who holidays on Martha's Vineyard, took to the airwaves to slam the move this morning.

She said: 'You have laid out the craziness of the time in which we're living, where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking, as you said.

'Nobody wants open borders, who has any idea of how governments and countries work, but nobody wants inhumane, terrible treatment of human beings either.

'And what we should have been doing is to come together to reform change and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues.'

She took aim at GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been sending migrants to northern cities, saying he would rather have an 'issue' than 'be part of the solution.

Clinton also expressed disgust when discussing the case of a Louisiana woman forced to travel to New York for an abortion because her fetus lacked a skull.

'This is dystopian, this is the Handmaid's Tale writ large,' she remarked on MSNBC's Morning Joe. 'You know 'pro-life' means you honor life, and that includes the life of the mother. And it includes absolutely making decisions that are in the best interests of women,' she later said.

Clinton expressed optimism that abortion rights will motivate women and men to vote in the November midterms.

'And so I think this election, this midterm election is going to have a lot of energy from women and men who don't want the government, don't want politicians like [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott or someone else coming into their lives, into the intimacy of their relationship and telling them that they have to carry a child to term - that is forced birth, regardless of the circumstances,' Clinton said.

She pointed out that a lot of women are registering to vote for the first time - along with young people.

'And we saw what happened in the special election in New York, we saw what happened with the referendum in Kansas and the Congressional election in Alaska,' Clinton added.