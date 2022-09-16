ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is Coming Just In Time For The Holiday Season

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCLqB_0hySxWUn00

We previously shared that a new Waltons television movie was in the works. Now, The CW is sharing the premiere date which will be Nov. 20, just ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The new film follows the successful reboot film The Waltons’ Homecoming. It was the second most-watched special this season.

A Waltons Thanksgiving follows the beloved family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934, dealing with the Great Depression. Logan Shroyer returns as the new John Boy. The plot for this new film reads, “The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters.”

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ premieres this November

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktj3y_0hySxWUn00
The new cast of ‘The Waltons’ with Richard Thomas as narrator / The CW

It continues, “It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VRth_0hySxWUn00
THE WALTONS, top, from left: Eric Scott, Jon Walmsley, Richard Thomas, Will Geer, Ellen Corby, middle row, from left: Kami Cotler, Ralph Waite, Michael Learned, bottom, from left: David W. Harper, Judy Norton-Taylor, Mary Beth McDonough, (1970s), 1971-1981. TV Guide / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Many of the stars from the new Waltons’ Homecoming will return in the Thanksgiving special with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally played John Boy Walton, returns as the narrator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1A2y_0hySxWUn00
‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ / The CW

Will you be watching?

Comments / 3

Lisa Guliani
3d ago

That's not the Waltons.There is only one Walton family, and this is not it.Taking a hard pass on this.The original Walton shows are still accessible.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Billy Davis Jr.
Person
Bellamy Young
Person
Richard Thomas
Person
Teddy Sears
Seacoast Current

A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’: New Cast Members, Magical Filming Location and More

Oh, how strange a place to be. More than 14 years since Enchanted premiered, the live-action musical movie will return for a sequel titled Disenchanted. “Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” director Adam Shankman said in a press release in May 2021. “With Amy [Adams] and this extraordinary cast, Alan [Menken] and Stephen [Schwartz]’s mind blowing new score, and Barry [Josephson] and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walton Family#Local Life#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#The Waltons#Localevent#Waltons Thanksgiving
DoYouRemember?

Michael Bublé May Retire To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad

Singer Michael Bublé recently admitted that he has been thinking about leaving his music career to be a stay-at-home dad. Michael is married to Luisana Lopilato and they have four children together sons: Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughters Vida, 4, and newborn Cielo. The 46-year-old admitted in...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Signs With Stagecoach Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) has signed with Stagecoach Entertainment for management. Barnett is perhaps best known for his starring role opposite Natasha Lyonne on the Emmy-winning series Russian Doll, which Lyonne created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler for Netflix. The show centers on Nadia (Lyonne), a cynical young woman in New York City who keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honor on that same evening, ultimately trying to find a way out of this strange time loop. Barnett’s character, Alan Zaveri, comes to bond with Nadia, given the fact that he is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Is Blind: After The Altar’ On Netflix Revisits Season 2’s Most Popular Singles And Two Married Couples Not Doing Great

A few weeks ago, both of the couples who got married at the end of Season 2 of Love Is Blind publicly announced that they were divorcing. Of course, this lends some intrigue to the 3-episode After The Altar season that was filmed about six months ago. Are there signs that Nick and Danielle or Iyanna and Jarrette were in trouble? What’s going on with some of the other people who didn’t get married? And what kind of fake party are they going to attend to bring them all together? LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTAR SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘American Gigolo’ Episode 2 Recap: Working Man

There’s more plot packed into this one episode of American Gigolo than the original American Gigolo film contained in its entirety. That’s neither a good thing nor a bad thing, mind you — it just is what it is. Primarily, it serves as a reminder that David Hollander’s American Gigolo and Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo have little in common besides the title, the concept at its most basic level, and an extremely handsome brown-eyed man in the lead. Which, as they say, is a good start. More On: American Gigolo Is The Show Over For Showtime? Paramount Looks To Consolidate The Struggling Network...
TV SERIES
Herbie J Pilato

"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes

The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy