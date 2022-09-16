‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is Coming Just In Time For The Holiday Season

We previously shared that a new Waltons television movie was in the works. Now, The CW is sharing the premiere date which will be Nov. 20, just ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The new film follows the successful reboot film The Waltons’ Homecoming. It was the second most-watched special this season.

A Waltons Thanksgiving follows the beloved family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934, dealing with the Great Depression. Logan Shroyer returns as the new John Boy. The plot for this new film reads, “The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters.”

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ premieres this November

The new cast of ‘The Waltons’ with Richard Thomas as narrator / The CW

It continues, “It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness.”

THE WALTONS, top, from left: Eric Scott, Jon Walmsley, Richard Thomas, Will Geer, Ellen Corby, middle row, from left: Kami Cotler, Ralph Waite, Michael Learned, bottom, from left: David W. Harper, Judy Norton-Taylor, Mary Beth McDonough, (1970s), 1971-1981. TV Guide / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Many of the stars from the new Waltons’ Homecoming will return in the Thanksgiving special with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally played John Boy Walton, returns as the narrator.

‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ / The CW

Will you be watching?