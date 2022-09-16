Read full article on original website
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Montclair school board eliminates board member comment period
The Montclair Board of Education has eliminated board comments — the opportunity after public comment for each board member to share their thoughts and respond to the public, absent a time limit. During the 2021-22 school year, the average length of board comments at public meetings was 31 minutes.
Through tragedy, Rutgers’ Shaquan Loyal finds solace in family
PHILADELPHIA — The play sent Rutgers fans into a frenzy and one proud parent, literally, head over heels. In a living room in Newark, Nidea Loyal watched her son deflect a pass, pull down the interception and take off for a touchdown. As he sprinted down the middle of the field, she got to her feet. Then one hand hit the ground. Then the other touched down. She finished back on her feet — a perfect cartwheel — to celebrate that perfect moment on the football field.
The art of canning: A recent revival
For 34-year-old Lana Mustafa, farm director of Montclair Community Farms, preserving and canning foods has always been a familiar way of life. “I'm a product of migration – we’re Palestinian,” Mustafa said. “Back home in Palestine, you live very seasonally, close to the land. You're canning and preserving everything – kind of like what the United States was like in the 40s and 30s and 50s.”
N.J. special ed teacher passed over for promotions because of his race, lawsuit alleges
A high school teacher is suing the Hackensack public school district, alleging he was repeatedly passed over for promotions to supervisory and administrative positions because he is Black. Rodney Lane, a special education teacher, claims in court papers the district favored white candidates over him and sometimes failed to interview...
New Jersey Globe
What N.J. candidates said and did today
50 days until Election Day. 53 congressional hopefuls on New Jersey’s ballots. Here’s what New Jersey’s candidates were up to today. At an event in Hackensack today, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) fiercely advocated for the right to abortion, calling the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “extreme” and “devastating.”
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Obituary: Twyla F. Banitch
Twyla F. Banitch of St. Petersburg, Florida, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on May 27, 2022. She was 97. Mrs. Banitch was born in 1925 in Muscatine, Iowa, and grew up in Muscatine and Davenport, Iowa, where her parents, Herbert and Cora Gettert, owned and operated many businesses, including the Prom Roller Rink.
morristowngreen.com
A jazzy proposal, at the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival
Saturday’s Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival had many highlights, with five superb acts and weather to match. But a pair of spectators stole the show. Hundreds on the Morristown Green cheered when Luis Reyes popped the question to Olivia Maxwell after Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland Band concluded its set.
Five years ago, Heeten and Thalla-Marie Choxi founded Montclair Local because they wanted to give Montclair a news organization focused on our community and nothing else.
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Latinos of Montclair to host Montclair’s first Latino Heritage Month
Latinos of Montclair will host the township’s first Latino Heritage Month celebration, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, in an effort to raise awareness of Montclair’s growing Latino community and its contributions. Founded in 2022 by six Latino residents across three generations, Latinos of Montclair is planning a month...
NJ buys old rail line for linear park that will touch Montclair
On rusted tracks, unused for nearly 20 years, long overgrown with weeds and random berry bushes and largely obscured by gravel, a grand vision will begin to take form. The precise spot is not yet known, but this forsaken piece of land in Montclair, somewhere around Ridgewood Avenue and Osborne Street, will mark an entryway to the Essex-Hudson Greenway — a linear park that will stretch nearly nine miles to Jersey City, encompassing eight towns and cities overall.
baristanet.com
New Jersey Finalizes Purchase of “Old Boonton Line” to Create Essex-Hudson Greenway
Essex County – It’s official! New Jersey now owns the land that will become the Essex-Hudson Greenway. In a major milestone to create a multi-use recreation trail spanning Essex and Hudson Counties, Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the State has successfully acquired the inactive railway in northern New Jersey stretching nearly nine miles from Montclair to Jersey City. The acquisition of this former rail line property sets the stage for a transformation – New Jersey’s newest linear State Park. The $65 million state investment marks New Jersey’s single largest conservation project ever and the largest transaction aimed at securing a non-motorized transportation corridor.
COVID boosts struggling NJ synagogue | Faith Matters
Once COVID became a pandemic in March 2020, houses of worship stopped indoor services. Many religions livestreamed their services on Facebook or YouTube. Congregation B’Nai Israel of Kearny and North Arlington chose Zoom, however, so they could be interactive -- and it paid off. They picked up more virtual...
Gov. Murphy touts plan to turn abandoned rail line into state park
Gov. Phil Murphy was in Newark on Thursday touting a new plan to turn an abandoned rail line into New Jersey’s newest state park.
N.J. doctors testing omega-3 supplements to treat long COVID
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- It's estimated that one in five adults who have COVID-19 suffer from long COVID for months, or even years, after being infected. Researchers in New Jersey are testing a treatment that could help those suffering with the often debilitating symptoms. Nurse Debbie Turner has spent three decades caring for patients. But when the pandemic hit, this frontline worker was the patient. "There are a couple days that I just don't remember at all," said Turner, a nurse at the Center for Ambulatory Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. More than two years after her infection, Turner is still battling symptoms of...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
N.J. pilot, 86, gearing up to fly around the world for a 4th time
Ed Galkin traces his fascination with aviation to watching planes taking off and landing in Newark as a young boy. “I always wanted to fly. Always,” said Galkin, 86, of Edison. Now, he’s getting ready for his fourth, and likely final, flight around the world starting Sunday, with a...
