HACKENSACK, N.J. -- It's estimated that one in five adults who have COVID-19 suffer from long COVID for months, or even years, after being infected. Researchers in New Jersey are testing a treatment that could help those suffering with the often debilitating symptoms. Nurse Debbie Turner has spent three decades caring for patients. But when the pandemic hit, this frontline worker was the patient. "There are a couple days that I just don't remember at all," said Turner, a nurse at the Center for Ambulatory Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. More than two years after her infection, Turner is still battling symptoms of...

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO