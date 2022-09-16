Read full article on original website
KETV.com
One person in serious condition after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 80 has caused traffic delays in Omaha. The crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred around 1 p.m. near 60th Street on I-80 eastbound, according to authorities. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, authorities said. One of the...
KETV.com
Three people hurt in Omaha shooting Monday night
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department said three people were hurt after a shooting Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near 33rd and Parker Streets. Officers said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital by medics. A third victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.
Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left a 9-year-old boy injured
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a 9-year-old bicyclist.
WOWT
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
klkntv.com
4-vehicle crash flips SUV & closes busy Lancaster County intersection early Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway 77 and West Old Cheney Road have reopened after a Monday morning collision. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that flipped a SUV onto its side, just before 7 a.m. Authorities tell Channel 8 that everyone is OK despite the force of impact.
WOWT
Family, dog, escape duplex fire in Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family is doing okay after escaping a house fire that happened Monday morning. Fire crews were called out to Lynnwood Drive near 28th Street around 4:30 a.m. A fire started in a duplex home and on the scene, firefighters worked to knock down part of...
KETV.com
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Large pool of blood found in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department found a large pool of blood in a parking lot. OPD said officers were dispatched to 5100 Florence Boulevard on Sept. 17 for a suspected cutting after a call came in around 1:15 a.m. when a large pool of blood what found in the parking lot.
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
Ask Omaha: what's up with that closed gate by the Center/680N interchange?
Is there a particular reason it's just kept closed all the time? I know they opened it up for construction back in 2019 I believe, but for the past 10 years it's been closed. I think it'd be great to have open for people not familiar with the area or just as another way to go northbound if you're stuck in the far right lane on I-80 West to ILQ/Center exit and can't get over safely.
KETV.com
Omaha officials approve route for streetcar, while public input includes traffic concerns, bike lane
OMAHA, Neb. — In a big step for the streetcar, Omaha officials approvedthe initial route stretching from the Riverfront to 42nd street. The route runs along Farnam Street, then loops around the Chi Health Center and Riverfront to address traffic concerns. As the project moves forward, Omaha's Streetcar Authority...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen was fatally shot over attempted theft of marijuana, detective testifies
A 21-year-old man shot a teen in the back twice, killing him, after the teen attempted to steal a bag of marijuana in August, an Omaha police detective testified Friday. Jordan Humphrey, of Omaha, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park
About 170 acres of former farmland near the Nebraska Crossing outlets is expected to turn into the Omaha metro area’s largest contiguous industrial park.
1011now.com
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder will go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After facing a judge for the first time in early August, the three charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old will all have to go to trial. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, have been charged in connection to...
