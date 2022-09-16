Shawn Johnson and Daughter Drew Rock Matching Hairstyles in the Sweetest Pic

Shawn Johnson ’s 2-year-old daughter Drew is her mini-me in a new photo posted to Instagram today, which is filled with sweetness. The Olympic gold medalist is showing love to her toddler with a precious kiss, and you can see the mother-daughter duo have identical hairstyles. The cuteness is next-level!

“My girl 🥹 @drewhazeleast ,” Johnson captioned the photo .

Johnson’s long, highlighted blond hair is pulled back with an elastic at the nape of her neck in the photo, then secured with three more elastics down the length of her hair to create a cute a cute ponytail that reaches to her mid-back. This is a style known as bubble braids for the cute bubble-like effect it creates. Although Drew’s brown hair is much shorter, she has the exact same hairstyle . Tiny elastics are secured down the length of her hair, from the crown of her head to right above her neck, ending in the tiniest little ponytail, which is so cute.

Drew’s fashion is on point too. She’s wearing a blue-and-white striped ruffle-butt one-piece swimsuit and holding little pink sunglasses in her hand, which she presumably took off to get even closer to her mama. On her feet are aqua blue Birkenstock-like sandals. She looks ready for a day of swimming!

Johnson is also wearing sandals, a colorful outfit, and sunglasses, as she holds her daughter during the kiss. She tagged the photo at Percy Priest Lake outside of Nashville, where Johnson lives with her husband Andrew East, and their two kids, Drew and Jett, 1.

The official Blippi account commented, “Heart = melting.”

Another person wrote, “ADORABLE 🥰💕💕💕💕.”

“You two are so cute! ❤️” said another fan.

Drew’s style isn’t the only thing that’s like her mama. The toddler has also been taking gymnastics classes like Johnson, and she’s absolutely fearless on the balance beam . We just can’t handle the cuteness!

