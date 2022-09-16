Read full article on original website
zabfly 1616
3d ago
If he took to many benzodiazepines (Xanax) it very possibly played a role. He probably didn’t even really know what he was doing. I had a very serious addiction to them and when I came out of it was told I did and said thing’s my normal self would never do. It’s heartbreaking and tragic and I hope his family can find peace. ❤️
Enid
1d ago
Way to many of our talented, young people Dying from drugs....I still mii and mourn the loss of Mac Miller, who also died much too soon, from too many drugs..........RIP Chris.......🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
Christopher Smith
1d ago
He did not commit suicide ! He was suicided ! Before you Goff Mock or scoff, research what he was working on with the likes of Chester Bennington. This is a HUGE cover up.
