New Braunfels, TX

texasstandard.org

In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state

This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a local baker getting a lot of attention for his Halloween creations, Mad Science Monday, new pickleball courts in San Antonio, a brunch festival and more. San Antonian Justin Dominguez is a contestant on “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BoardingArea

Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX

We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

