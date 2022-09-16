Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
'We'll Try To Appeal': Longhorns To Fight LB DeMarvion Overshown's Ejection
The Longhorns will try to get back their star linebacker for next week's matchup against Texas Tech.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a local baker getting a lot of attention for his Halloween creations, Mad Science Monday, new pickleball courts in San Antonio, a brunch festival and more. San Antonian Justin Dominguez is a contestant on “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network, and...
tejanonation.net
‘Tejano Nation’ Radio Show expands at KLMO San Antonio, adds Mega 94.3 FM in Eagle Pass
The G Networks syndicated Tejano Nation radio show has expanded to add another time slot at KLMO-FM San Antonio and added Mega 94.3 (KHER-FM) in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the growing list of radio affiliates for the Tejano music and lifestyle radio program. The show originates from the Tejano Music...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
KSAT 12
At one last reunion, veterans of La Raza Unida political movement pass along their torch
SAN ANTONIO — Just off the historic West Side, where many of this city’s Mexican American civil rights fights were waged, the old Texans walked past unknowing college students and filed into the Durango Building. They were once deemed radicals on the front lines of the fight for...
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Braunfels (Braunfels, TX)
According to the New Braunfels Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that five vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
KSAT 12
Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off this week with live music, free admission on Wednesday
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday. Described as the largest county fair in central Texas, the event takes place from Sept. 21-25 at 701 E. Common Street in New Braunfels. Admission is free on opening day, which takes place from 5 p.m....
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KSAT 12
Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
