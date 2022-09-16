ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie home after pacemaker operation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie is at home recovering after having a cardiac pacemaker implanted on Monday, the mayor announced Monday evening on social media. Don't ignore heart health symptoms - get them checked. In August, Haynie announced he would be taking...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

A race to remember: Charleston's Annual 9/11 Heroes Run

DANIELS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Charleston residents rose early this morning and put on their running shoes to run the 9/11 Heroes Run, honoring the lives lost 21 years ago. Civilians, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Citadel Cadets, and the Charleston County Sheriff's office attended the 5k race.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Publix to hold job fair on Sept. 22 at all locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 22nd all Publix stores will be hosting job interviews from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. For those interested no appointment is necessary before the interview. However, Publix does require an active application ion file at apply.publix.jobs. It will be the last hiring event...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Two people charged in connection with Colleton County Drug Bust

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men have been charged in connection with a Drug Bust in which the confiscated drugs' street value is estimated to be more than $500,000. On Saturday night the Colleton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with SLED Narcotics unit to conduct traffic stops along I-95. The focus was to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Faith-based resale store expands to new location right next door

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store is getting a new location but that does not mean business is failing. “First I’m in awe of how God has blessed us, when we first opened the store as part of Changed Lives Ministry, we never in our wildest dreams could imagine that we could get this big," said Kim O'Dell, the assistant store manager for Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store.
MONCKS CORNER, SC

