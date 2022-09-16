Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
SC Department of Mental Health hopes to open 988 call center in Charleston by fall 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline launched in July, helping thousands of people across the country who have called or texted. But, the people answering the calls in South Carolina need more help. Right now, Mental Health of America of Greenville County answers the majority of the 988 calls.
abcnews4.com
Reward offered for Cane Bay-area teen missing more than a month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of a missing Cane Bay-area teen is now offering a reward for tips on her location. A tip in the case could earn people a cash reward of $1,000, plus an additional $1,000 for information leading to the teen's location. Sarah Pipkin,...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie home after pacemaker operation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Town of Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie is at home recovering after having a cardiac pacemaker implanted on Monday, the mayor announced Monday evening on social media. Don't ignore heart health symptoms - get them checked. In August, Haynie announced he would be taking...
abcnews4.com
Gods Shepard's Outreach Ministry to host " Grand Feast Fellowship" in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The God's Shepard Outreach Ministry will be hosting a " Grand Feast Fellowship" on Oct. 1. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to serve the homeless and underprivileged. Food, Clothing, and blankets will be available. The ministry will also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
A race to remember: Charleston's Annual 9/11 Heroes Run
DANIELS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Charleston residents rose early this morning and put on their running shoes to run the 9/11 Heroes Run, honoring the lives lost 21 years ago. Civilians, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Citadel Cadets, and the Charleston County Sheriff's office attended the 5k race.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for possible witness of downtown hit and run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are requesting help from the public in identifying a man believed to have been inside of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday in downtown Charleston. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting Street and Columbus...
abcnews4.com
The Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence returned to Charleston on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence. This year the theme was " We're All We Got" and all Women were encouraged to bring their husbands, Sons, Nephews, and Cousins. Since the beginning of...
abcnews4.com
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
abcnews4.com
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with hit-and-run that injured 2 women on Meeting Street: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a man has been arrested and charged for allegedly hitting two women with his vehicle on Meeting Street over the weekend. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 18. He was charged with two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury.
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Publix to hold job fair on Sept. 22 at all locations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 22nd all Publix stores will be hosting job interviews from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. For those interested no appointment is necessary before the interview. However, Publix does require an active application ion file at apply.publix.jobs. It will be the last hiring event...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Two people charged in connection with Colleton County Drug Bust
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men have been charged in connection with a Drug Bust in which the confiscated drugs' street value is estimated to be more than $500,000. On Saturday night the Colleton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with SLED Narcotics unit to conduct traffic stops along I-95. The focus was to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
abcnews4.com
Female body found across from Goose Creek park on Sunday, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police say a female body was located across from John McCants Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief LJ Roscoe said the body was found around 1:24 p.m., in a gazebo-like structure across the road from the park. Roscoe said no foul...
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
abcnews4.com
CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
abcnews4.com
Lanes reopen after tractor trailer fire on I-26
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — A tractor trailer fire closed two lanes of I-26 westbound early Monday morning. Crews arrived on scene just west of the College Park interchange around 4:45 a.m. The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked, included Treeland Drive because of a downed tree from...
abcnews4.com
Faith-based resale store expands to new location right next door
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store is getting a new location but that does not mean business is failing. “First I’m in awe of how God has blessed us, when we first opened the store as part of Changed Lives Ministry, we never in our wildest dreams could imagine that we could get this big," said Kim O'Dell, the assistant store manager for Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store.
Comments / 0