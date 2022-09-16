Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men have been charged in connection with a Drug Bust in which the confiscated drugs' street value is estimated to be more than $500,000. On Saturday night the Colleton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with SLED Narcotics unit to conduct traffic stops along I-95. The focus was to stop the flow of illegal drugs.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO