Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide

Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
foxla.com

Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Juvenile on Felony Probation for Firearm Violation Arrested for Possessing Loaded Handgun

On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.
KGET

Woman sentenced to probation in crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to causing a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter was sentenced Thursday to probation. Jiovanni Marina Ferguson accepted a plea agreement in July after a jury failed to reach verdicts on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and the judge declared a mistrial. She […]
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case

New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims

Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
