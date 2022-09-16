Read full article on original website
Custody deputy reverses overdose with Narcan at Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Custody deputies and Wellpath Staff resuscitated an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail from an overdose with the help of Narcan, the Sheriff's office said Friday.
Santa Barbara Independent
John Dungan Gets Three Consecutive Sentences in Santa Barbara Triple Homicide
Nearly three years after intentionally swerving his Chevy Camaro into oncoming traffic at nearly 120 miles per hour in October 2019 — smashing head-on into another vehicle and killing 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her two children — John Dungan was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 15 years to life by Judge Thomas Adams in Santa Barbara on Monday.
foxla.com
Oxnard teen charged with murdering 14-year-old
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in the city last week, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Fifteen-year-old Juventino Mejia of Oxnard was arrested Sunday, and charged with the Sept. 12 murder of 14-year-old Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez. The shooting happened around 7:45...
L.A. Weekly
Saul Martinez Killed, One Injured in Box-Truck Collision on Highway 118 [Oxnard, CA]
26-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Wrong-Way Crash near Grimes Canyon Road. The incident took place just west of Grimes Canyon Road around 2:20 p.m., on September 13th, per Oxnard authorities. According to initial report, Martinez was driving a 2014 Mercedes C-series sedan west when he suddenly veered into eastbound lanes....
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Juvenile on Felony Probation for Firearm Violation Arrested for Possessing Loaded Handgun
On September 16th, at approximately 6:00 p.m. officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting patrols in the 5200 blk. of Squires Dr. when they observed several subjects that appeared to be consuming alcoholic beverages near the recreational center where small children were present. As officers attempted to make contact, the subjects fled into Garden City Acres Park. One of the subjects fled north to the 600 blk. of Howell Rd. and attempted to hide while trespassing on one of the properties on Howell Rd. When the officers contacted the subject, later identified as a 17-year-old Oxnard resident, the juvenile stated that he lived on the property. The residents of the property were contacted and officers found out that they did not know the juvenile.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Woman sentenced to probation in crash that killed 2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to causing a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter was sentenced Thursday to probation. Jiovanni Marina Ferguson accepted a plea agreement in July after a jury failed to reach verdicts on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and the judge declared a mistrial. She […]
UPDATE: Man reported missing located in Santa Barbara County
California Highway Patrol posted an alert saying Michael Larson, 76, was last seen at about 12 p.m. Saturday in Atascadero.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
kvta.com
Jury Convicts Ventura Triple Shooting Suspect But NOT Of The Most Serious Charge Against Him
Updated--A jury Friday found the defendant in a Ventura triple shooting guilty, but NOT of the most serious charge against him. 26-year-old Glandros June, described by prosecutors as a transient, was facing Attempted Murder and other charges in connection with an April shooting outside of a tattoo parlor on Sherwin Avenue in Ventura that wounded three people.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case
New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims
Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Multiple kids hospitalized following crash on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Road
Multiple children are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Vandenberg Space Force Base and Lompoc.
Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries
A small single-engine airplane crashed on a beach in Ventura on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The post Small plane crashes on Ventura beach, no reported injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say
A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police looking for missing teen
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing girl who is said to be at-risk. Adrianna Zaragoza was last seen in San Luis Obispo, but she frequents the Five Cities area, according to police. Police describe Zaragoza as white with shoulder-length blonde hair that she had pulled into a bun.
