ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Applications open for ARPA funding

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JcnU_0hySvPoe00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has opened applications for organizations and service providers to receive money courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act.

This latest round of ARPA funding allocation is meant to address eight goals the city government identified by both public input and the Urbana City Council. Those goals are:

  • Public health and safety
    • Improve accessibility of public recreation space and youth programming
    • Increase support for community violence interventions
  • Adequate and affordable housing
    • Increase availability and affordability of mental health services
  • Human rights and social services
    • Increase availability and affordability of food
    • Increase job training and placement opportunities
  • Economic recovery and development
    • Provide relief and support for local businesses
    • Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety and future resilience
  • Sustainable infrastructure
    • Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety and future resilience

Because of the emphasis on addressing these goals, households applying for rent assistance or businesses applying for help in covering their expenses would not qualify for funding at this time. However, organizations offering to administer programs for individual housing or small business assistance would qualify. Allocated funds can be used to cover a number of costs to meet the goals, including facility investments, personnel, direct assistance to community members, internal capacity building and administrative costs.

The city did not set a minimum of maximum amount for funding applications it will receive, but allocated $10 million for this round of funding. The application period will last two months from Sept. to Nov. 16.

Once the application period closes, applications will be evaluated and presented to the Urbana City Council, with funding decisions anticipated within 60 days of the application period closing. If unallocated funds remain after this process, the city may open another application period in the future, but this is not guaranteed.

Questions about the application process should be made to J.D. McClanahan of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission by calling 217-328-3313 ext. 196.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour educators, parents fill school board meeting

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional night for the teachers and staff who packed the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education meeting Monday. They’ve spent months negotiating, but the teachers’ union is still fighting for a better contract. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) voted to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t […]
MAHOMET, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur agencies come together during revitalization efforts

DECATUR — Alicia Ralston was willing to step away from her office job at Archer Daniels Midland Co. to get her hands dirty for a day. “It’s going to be manual labor,” she said of the work. “Which is really great for someone who works in the office. The work will be much different than what I do day-to-day for the company.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Cemetery Walk returns to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The 28th annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk returns to Bloomington. During the event, over twenty professional actors will impersonate various McLean County historical figures near their burial site. They will tell their stories while informing visitors about county’s rich history. “This is a great chance for our visitors to learn more about […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Government
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

5th Annual quarter auction to support End Alzheimer’s

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — The fifth annual quarter auction begins Sunday at the Cerro Gordo Elementary School with all proceeds going to the 2022 Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Heather Owens, a Cerro Gordo community member, has been raising money for the End Alzheimer’s foundation for the past 5 years. She started because of […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
smilepolitely.com

Join a community violence discussion on Saturday

H3, a coalition of organizations working with with people impacted by violence in our community, is hosting a discussion in the City View room at Illinois Terminal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. H3 stands for "when Harm is done in a community, we need Healing in order to restore Hope."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two new administrators added to Champaign schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new administrators were approved during the Sept. 12 Champaign Unit 4 board of education meeting. Cara Burkhart is the new Director of Kids Plus. Burkhart started in education in July 2013 as a 5th-grade teacher at Meridian Elementary School. In August 2014, Burkhart taught 3rd grade at Sangamon Valley Intermediate […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Health And Safety#The Urbana City Council#Invest
WCIA

Danville Public Library closed temporarily

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Supporting the health of our little ones with Theresa Meacham

1. Sleep – our routines should be consistent. *give “sleep hygiene” tips. 2. Meals (breakfast, lunch, snacks) – focus on clean proteins, healthy fats and plenty of veggies. 3. Active and outside – more time at a desk and inside means we need must encourage fresh...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LED pioneer with Urbana connections dies at 93

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Nick Holonyak, a pioneer in LED lighting, passed away on Sept. 18. He was 93. The Zeigler, Illinois native was credited with the development of the first practical visible-spectrum LED, now commonly used in light bulbs, device displays and lasers worldwide. “He was a legendary giant in our field,” said College […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WCIA

Saliva COVID testing site opening to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new free saliva-based COVID testing site is opening up in Urbana. Starting Monday, SHIELD Illinois will begin offering COVID-19 tests to the public at the University of Illinois’ Campus Recreation Center East. The free testing is made possible through federal funding from the CARESand American Rescue Plan Acts in partnership […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Lake Land College to host Laker Visit Day

MATTOON, Ill (WCIA) — Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day on Oct. 10. Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs. Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

BestReviews: DIY space-saving projects

Whether you live in an apartment or a house, at some point we are all faced with the task of finding places to put everything we own. It’s there, it’s just a matter of finding it. And that’s exactly what DIY HIP Chicks founder Beth Allen shows us in this week’s BestReviews.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign County Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

September is a month filled with festivals, and this year there will be a new one on the calendar. The first Champaign County Balloon Festival will “launch” this Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, at Dodds Park in Champaign. Balloons over Vermilion has been a popular event over the past several years, and Centralia has an annual festival, but this will be the first for C-U.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy

Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Schools finalizes plans for new STEM school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has determined a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it. The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy