Applications open for ARPA funding

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana has opened applications for organizations and service providers to receive money courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act.

This latest round of ARPA funding allocation is meant to address eight goals the city government identified by both public input and the Urbana City Council. Those goals are:

Public health and safety Improve accessibility of public recreation space and youth programming Increase support for community violence interventions

Adequate and affordable housing Increase availability and affordability of mental health services

Human rights and social services Increase availability and affordability of food Increase job training and placement opportunities

Economic recovery and development Provide relief and support for local businesses Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety and future resilience

Sustainable infrastructure Invest in infrastructure to increase community health, safety and future resilience



Because of the emphasis on addressing these goals, households applying for rent assistance or businesses applying for help in covering their expenses would not qualify for funding at this time. However, organizations offering to administer programs for individual housing or small business assistance would qualify. Allocated funds can be used to cover a number of costs to meet the goals, including facility investments, personnel, direct assistance to community members, internal capacity building and administrative costs.

The city did not set a minimum of maximum amount for funding applications it will receive, but allocated $10 million for this round of funding. The application period will last two months from Sept. to Nov. 16.

Once the application period closes, applications will be evaluated and presented to the Urbana City Council, with funding decisions anticipated within 60 days of the application period closing. If unallocated funds remain after this process, the city may open another application period in the future, but this is not guaranteed.

Questions about the application process should be made to J.D. McClanahan of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission by calling 217-328-3313 ext. 196.

